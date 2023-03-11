Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Celtic 3.
Celtic made comfortable progress to the Scottish Cup semi-finals, knocking three goals past Hearts for the second time in four days.
Aaron Mooy crashed in an early opener and Kyogo Furuhashi added a fantastic flicked finish before the interval.
Cameron Carter-Vickers scored a header late in the game to underline Celtic's superiority at Tynecastle.
A wonderful save from Joe Hart denied Toby Sibbick at 1-0, with the home side seldom threatening thereafter.
Hearts were last season's runners-up but hopes of reaching a fourth final in five seasons looked bleak following a whirlwind start from Celtic, who have a domestic clean sweep in their sights.
Inside the first minute, Zander Clark needed to look lively to push away a shot from Reo Hatate. Sixty seconds later, the Hearts goalkeeper was picking the ball out of his net.
Jota slalomed down the right before finding the Australian with a cutback, which was steered high into the net first time from 14 yards.
Hearts, who had scored early in Wednesday's league meeting at Celtic Park only to fall 3-1, rarely got out their own half in the opening 25 minutes, struggling to match the pace and purpose of the visitors.
However, it took a marvellous save from Hart to preserve Celtic's lead as the 35-year-old made an instinctive sprawling stop to claw away Sibbick's close-range shot on the swivel. Hart was then up swiftly to prevent James Hill reaching the loose ball.
Clark was busy again, keeping out another effort from Hatate and knocking away a follow-up with his feet, but he was powerless to prevent Kyogo cleverly steering in a drilled cross from Alistair Johnston just before half-time.
Once again, the livewire Japanese striker lost his markers to net his 26th goal of the season with a deft clip.
Hearts made a determined start to the second half, although Clark added to his tally of saves with a good block from Jota's angled strike.
Without top-scorer Lawrence Shankland and midfield veteran Robert Snodgrass through injury, the Edinburgh side were short on guile and Celtic did not need to work too hard to keep them at bay.
Hatate thundered in a shot as Clark punched clear from a corner, with Hill making a crucial clearance, but the third goal arrived soon after as Carter-Vickers had the simple task of nodding in a curling free-kick from substitute Matt O'Riley.
Player of the match - Aaron Mooy
Fast and furious start sets tone for Celtic - analysis
Ange Postecoglou's side stamped their authority on the match from the first whistle, completely suffocating Hearts with wave after wave of high-tempo attacks.
Celtic's impressive midfield trio had an immediate grip on proceedings, controlling large parts of the game even as the pace dropped in the second half.
Both first-half goals came from Celtic's right flank, with Stephen Kingsley exposed too often as Jota and Johnston galloped forward at every opportunity. Jota then switched wings to torment Michael Smith.
Hearts, missing a few key players, will look back at Hart's incredible save to deny Sibbick but Robbie Neilson's men never really recovered from the loss of such an early strike and were guilty of switching off at the back for the other goals.
They were also rather predictable in their pursuit of a way back, knocking hopeful long balls in the direction of Josh Ginnelly.
Celtic scored five in the previous rounds against Morton and St Mirren and could easily have had a few more today as they made it 13 successive wins in all competitions.
What next?
Runaway leaders Celtic host Hibernian on Premiership duty next Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Hearts visit Aberdeen at the same time.
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 28Clark
- 72HillBooked at 90mins
- 21Sibbick
- 15Rowles
- 2SmithSubstituted forAtkinsonat 73'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 7GrantSubstituted forKuolat 81'minutes
- 8KiomourtzoglouBooked at 61minsSubstituted forDevlinat 65'minutes
- 16HallidaySubstituted forForrestat 73'minutes
- 3KingsleySubstituted forCochraneat 73'minutes
- 18McKay
- 30Ginnelly
Substitutes
- 12Atkinson
- 13Stewart
- 14Devlin
- 17Forrest
- 19Cochrane
- 20Neilson
- 61Kuol
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 2Johnston
- 20Carter-VickersBooked at 46mins
- 4StarfeltSubstituted forKobayashiat 45'minutes
- 3Taylor
- 13MooySubstituted forO'Rileyat 77'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 41HatateSubstituted forIwataat 82'minutes
- 17Neves Filipe
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 77'minutes
- 9HaksabanovicSubstituted forAbadaat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Abada
- 14Turnbull
- 18Kobayashi
- 19Oh
- 24Iwata
- 25Bernabei
- 29Bain
- 33O'Riley
- 56Ralston
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 16,287
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Celtic 3.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by James Hill.
Attempt blocked. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
James Hill (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by James Hill (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt blocked. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Garang Kuol (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt missed. Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Barrie McKay with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Alistair Johnston.
Attempt missed. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum McGregor.
Attempt missed. James Hill (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Alistair Johnston.
Substitution, Celtic. Tomoki Iwata replaces Reo Hatate.
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Garang Kuol replaces Jorge Grant.
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, Celtic 3. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt O'Riley with a cross following a set piece situation.
Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian).
Player of the match
Carter-VickersCameron Carter-Vickers
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number28Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number72Player nameHillAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number15Player nameRowlesAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number7Player nameGrantAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglouAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number19Player nameCochraneAverage rating
3.73
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
3.67
- Squad number61Player nameKuolAverage rating
3.46
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
3.41
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
3.24
Celtic
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
8.01
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number13Player nameMooyAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
7.76
- Squad number2Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number18Player nameKobayashiAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovicAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-GyuAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number24Player nameIwataAverage rating
7.15