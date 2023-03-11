Close menu
EvertonEverton1BrentfordBrentford0

Everton 1-0 Brentford: Dwight McNeil scores winner in first minute for Toffees

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dwight McNeil scores
Dwight McNeil's goal was Everton's quickest of the season

Dwight McNeil's goal after 35 seconds earned Everton a priceless victory over Brentford and moved them out of the Premier League relegation places.

The Toffees started the day 18th but capitalised on teams around them failing to win, leaping two points and three places above the drop zone.

McNeil's delightful strike with the first attack of the game gave the hosts the perfect start, rasping a finish across goal which nestled into the far corner.

Buoyed by a vocal crowd, the home side were swarming all over the Bees and created much the better chances with Demarai Gray seeing a second goal ruled out for handball by VAR.

Brentford looked to salvage something from the game but were not at their best, Ethan Pinnock having a header cleared off the line by McNeil and Kevin Schade heading wide at the far post as their 12-match unbeaten run ended.

Battling Toffees given hope

Manager Sean Dyche said "every" league game is now a must-win as he looks to preserve Everton's top-flight status.

But after seeing Bournemouth beat Liverpool earlier on Saturday, then Nottingham Forest, Leicester and Leeds all dropping points around them, the Toffees needed a win.

A gritty, battling performance allowed them to hold on to McNeil's first-minute goal to collect their third victory in seven games since Dyche's appointment in January.

After 26 games this season Everton had 22 points, identical to the same stage under Frank Lampard last term when the former Chelsea boss guided them to safety.

Five victories in their remaining games was sufficient on that occasion, and now they have real hope of doing the same under the ex-Burnley manager - with Dyche's former Clarets player McNeil the match-winner at Goodison Park.

Everton should have been out of sight but Michael Keane headed wide when the goal was gaping after beating David Raya to the ball, while Amadou Onana screwed over from eight yards with the goal at his mercy.

The lively Gray - who was unlucky to have a goal chalked off - saw a low shot saved by Raya and the Brentford goalkeeper also kept out Alex Iwobi's close-range effort from the resulting corner.

Thomas Frank's side last lost in the Premier League back in October but were second best for large periods as their run came to an end.

Striker Ivan Toney was well shackled by Everton's centre-halves, while Rico Henry had a header blocked on the line by Seamus Coleman.

With the visitors in desperate search of an equaliser keeper Raya trotted upfield in injury time, but sent a free header from 10 yards past the post.

Player of the match

McNeilDwight McNeil

with an average of 7.35

Everton

  1. Squad number7Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    7.35

  2. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    7.12

  3. Squad number2Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    7.04

  4. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    7.01

  5. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    7.01

  6. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    6.91

  7. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    6.82

  8. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    6.75

  9. Squad number27Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    6.71

  10. Squad number8Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    6.65

  11. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    6.61

  12. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    6.57

  13. Squad number20Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    6.50

  14. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    6.31

Brentford

  1. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    6.37

  2. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    6.04

  3. Squad number2Player nameHickey
    Average rating

    6.03

  4. Squad number16Player nameMee
    Average rating

    5.91

  5. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    5.84

  6. Squad number24Player nameDamsgaard
    Average rating

    5.79

  7. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    5.75

  8. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    5.74

  9. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    5.71

  10. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    5.68

  11. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    5.53

  12. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    5.45

  13. Squad number9Player nameSchade
    Average rating

    5.43

  14. Squad number10Player nameDasilva
    Average rating

    5.38

  15. Squad number15Player nameOnyeka
    Average rating

    5.18

  16. Squad number14Player nameGhoddos
    Average rating

    4.99

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 23ColemanBooked at 61mins
  • 5Keane
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 22Godfrey
  • 17IwobiSubstituted forMykolenkoat 90+2'minutes
  • 16DoucouréBooked at 71mins
  • 27Gueye
  • 8OnanaSubstituted forDaviesat 80'minutes
  • 7McNeil
  • 11GraySubstituted forMaupayat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Holgate
  • 13Mina
  • 15Begovic
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 20Maupay
  • 26Davies
  • 30Coady
  • 37Garner
  • 50Simms

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 2HickeySubstituted forWissaat 74'minutes
  • 5Pinnock
  • 16Mee
  • 3HenrySubstituted forGhoddosat 87'minutes
  • 27Janelt
  • 6NørgaardBooked at 45minsSubstituted forOnyekaat 74'minutes
  • 8JensenSubstituted forSchadeat 62'minutes
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 17Toney
  • 24DamsgaardSubstituted forDasilvaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Schade
  • 10Dasilva
  • 11Wissa
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 15Onyeka
  • 18Jansson
  • 20Ajer
  • 26Baptiste
  • 34Cox
Referee:
Simon Hooper

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 1, Brentford 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 1, Brentford 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Yoane Wissa (Brentford).

  4. Post update

    Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Raya (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Vitaliy Mykolenko.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Vitaliy Mykolenko replaces Alex Iwobi.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).

  9. Post update

    Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Brentford. Ivan Toney tries a through ball, but Yoane Wissa is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo.

  13. Post update

    Frank Onyeka (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Dwight McNeil (Everton).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Saman Ghoddos replaces Rico Henry.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Neal Maupay replaces Demarai Gray.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Rico Henry (Brentford).

  18. Post update

    Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Everton. Idrissa Gueye tries a through ball, but Abdoulaye Doucouré is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Josh Dasilva (Brentford).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal26203359253463
2Man City26184466254158
3Man Utd2515464135649
4Tottenham27153949371248
5Liverpool26126847291842
6Newcastle241011335171841
7Brighton24116745311439
8Fulham2611693834439
9Brentford2591154033738
10Chelsea2610792726137
11Aston Villa25104113138-734
12Crystal Palace2569102132-1127
13Wolves2676131935-1627
14Nottm Forest2668122147-2626
15Everton2767142038-1825
16Leicester2673163746-924
17Bournemouth2666142551-2624
18West Ham2565142333-1023
19Leeds2658133142-1123
20Southampton2563162041-2121
View full Premier League table

