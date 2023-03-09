Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Leeds will evaluate Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra, who have resumed training after injury lay-offs, though head coach Javi Gracia has indicated the pair won't be risked unless fully fit.

Fellow forward Patrick Bamford will also be monitored after missing the defeat at Chelsea with a leg problem.

Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey, who was forced off against West Ham with a knee issue, faces a fitness test.

Centre-back Levi Colwill may come back into contention after a muscle injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leeds are pretty similar to Everton in that really they need to win their home games to give themselves a chance of staying up, and also because they don't carry much of an attacking threat.

In fact, Leeds have scored only one goal in their past five games in the league and FA Cup, which is why they are in so much trouble.

They are absolutely desperate for a win here but their problem is that they are facing a Brighton side who are not fazed by anyone.

The Seagulls open teams up and play with a wonderful freedom - they have clicked so many times already this season that they actually have a good chance of making the top four. They don't seem to fear anyone.

Leeds will have the backing of the Elland Road crowd but they are going to have to show great intensity just to keep this one close.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have won just one of their past 12 league games against Brighton (D2, L9), failing to score in nine of those fixtures.

Brighton are unbeaten in all five of their Premier League meetings with Leeds (W3, D2), conceding just one goal in total.

Leeds United

Victory against Southampton on 25 February in Javi Gracia's first match in charge is Leeds' only win in their last 12 league games (D4, L7).

The White are vying to win consecutive home Premier League home fixtures for just the second time since the start of last season.

Victory would also see Gracia become the first Leeds manager to win his first two top-flight home matches in charge since Jimmy Armfield in October 1974.

They have 22 points after 25 league matches, one point fewer than at the same stage of last season.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Despite having only played 23 Premier League games, Brighton's total of 43 goals is their joint-highest figure in a top-flight season since 1981-82, and only 11 short of the club record set in 1980-81.

A 12th league win of the campaign would equal their highest tally in a Premier League season, set in 2021-22.

The Seagulls have failed to score in just one of their 11 away league matches this season and are unbeaten in their last five top-flight fixtures on the road.

They have registered 136 shots on target in the Premier League this season compared to 75 faced, a difference of 61 - only Manchester City boast a higher positive difference.

Brighton have won all six league games this season against teams currently in the bottom five.

Only three of their last 18 Premier League goals have been netted in the first half.

