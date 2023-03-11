Close menu
Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City1ChelseaChelsea3

Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea: Blues win again to leave Foxes near drop zone

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kai Havertz scores
Kai Havertz is Chelsea's top scorer this season on eight goals in all competitions

Chelsea's mini-revival continued with a third victory in a row as they consigned struggling Leicester City to a fifth consecutive defeat.

Buoyed by their Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea started brightly and Ben Chilwell volleyed in from a tight angle against his old club.

Chelsea's Joao Felix and Leicester's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall hit the woodwork in the space of two minutes, then Felix had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside.

Patson Daka rifled home an excellent equaliser after Ricardo Pereira won the ball off the dawdling Felix outside the box.

But Kai Havertz pounced six minutes into first-half injury time with an excellent dinked finish from Enzo Fernandez's clever aerial ball.

Mykhailo Mudryk thought he had his first goal for the Blues after the break but his effort was disallowed for offside.

Mateo Kovacic sealed the win as he volleyed in from Mudryk's header.

The sliding Foxes, who ended with 10 men following Wout Faes' late dismissal for a second booking, now just sit one point outside the relegation zone.

Are Chelsea saving their season?

Chelsea have now despatched Leeds, Dortmund and Leicester in the space of eight days - having failed to win in the previous six games spread over five weeks.

This ended their worst run without an away win since 2000-01, having failed to win in their last 10 games on the road since October.

Graham Potter will be hoping this is the turning point after a difficult start in his first role at one of Europe's biggest teams. They are still only 10th but now sit just two points off a potential European place.

They led from their first major chance when Chilwell met Kalidou Koulibaly's cross to smash home, a goal he celebrated against his former employers.

It could have been even better with Felix clipping a shot past Danny Ward which hit the post, then finding the net from Ruben Loftus-Cheek's cross. With everyone back at the centre circle ready to restart, it was ruled out by the VAR because Felix was offside.

Havertz did put them back into the lead with a clever finish from Fernandez's ball.

The £89m Ukraine forward Mudryk sped away from Leicester's defence to slot in but he was ruled outside. Not long after he had his first assist in English football as Havertz crossed from the right and Mudryk headed down for Kovacic to lash in.

The goal was checked by the VAR for a potential Havertz offside but the goal was given.

Pressure grows on Rodgers?

Leicester's season is ridiculously streaky. They started the season terribly and then went on a great run before the World Cup. Then they lost their first four Premier League games after the break, before going three unbeaten and now losing four in a row (five including the FA Cup defeat by Blackburn).

This latest decline has taken them to within touching distance of the relegation zone and they were booed off at full-time.

Five losses in a row is their worst run since November to December 2014. They have suffered 16 Premier League defeats in a season for only the second time - the most Rodgers has ever lost in a league season in his managerial career.

Not taking chances has been one of their issues this season - and they had 17 shots here (to Chelsea's 12), but only netted once.

James Maddison was one of their star performers again with five shots, two on target, and three chances created. But none ended up in the net.

He should have had an assist when his free-kick landed on the head of Daniel Amartey in front of an open goal but the defender somehow missed.

Dewsbury-Hall cracked a deflected shot off the angle of bar and post from 25 yards out.

The chances continued in the second half with Harry Souttar having an effort cleared off the line by Conor Gallagher and Dewsbury-Hall mis-kicking when he had an easy chance from six yards out.

Their misery was compounded when Faes lunged in on Carney Chukwuemeka and was shown his second yellow card.

Player of the match

ChilwellBen Chilwell

with an average of 8.08

Leicester City

  1. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    5.73

  2. Squad number20Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    5.27

  3. Squad number15Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    4.95

  4. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    4.86

  5. Squad number21Player nameRicardo Pereira
    Average rating

    4.73

  6. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    4.72

  7. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    4.61

  8. Squad number24Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    4.59

  9. Squad number1Player nameWard
    Average rating

    4.48

  10. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    4.33

  11. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    4.21

  12. Squad number3Player nameFaes
    Average rating

    4.12

  13. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    3.97

  14. Squad number37Player nameTetê
    Average rating

    3.91

  15. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    3.87

  16. Squad number6Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    3.62

Chelsea

  1. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    8.08

  2. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    7.97

  3. Squad number5Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    7.86

  4. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    7.70

  5. Squad number11Player nameJoão Félix
    Average rating

    7.53

  6. Squad number4Player nameBadiashile
    Average rating

    7.46

  7. Squad number30Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    7.43

  8. Squad number26Player nameKoulibaly
    Average rating

    7.39

  9. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    7.39

  10. Squad number33Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    7.33

  11. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    7.30

  12. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    7.27

  13. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    7.16

  14. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    7.11

  15. Squad number32Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    7.04

  16. Squad number15Player nameMudryk
    Average rating

    6.99

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Ward
  • 18AmarteySubstituted forTetêat 66'minutes
  • 15Souttar
  • 3FaesBooked at 87mins
  • 21Ricardo PereiraBooked at 51mins
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 24MendySubstituted forSoumaréat 66'minutes
  • 27Castagne
  • 14IheanachoSubstituted forVardyat 76'minutes
  • 20DakaSubstituted forBarnesat 66'minutes
  • 10MaddisonSubstituted forEvansat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Evans
  • 7Barnes
  • 9Vardy
  • 25Ndidi
  • 26Praet
  • 31Iversen
  • 33Thomas
  • 37Tetê
  • 42Soumaré

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 33FofanaBooked at 13minsSubstituted forBadiashileat 86'minutes
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 32CucurellaBooked at 31mins
  • 12Loftus-CheekSubstituted forChalobahat 73'minutes
  • 5Fernández
  • 8Kovacic
  • 21ChilwellSubstituted forPulisicat 73'minutes
  • 29Havertz
  • 15MudrykSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 82'minutes
  • 11João FélixSubstituted forGallagherat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Badiashile
  • 10Pulisic
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 14Chalobah
  • 20Zakaria
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Gallagher
  • 30Chukwuemeka
  • 31Madueke
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
32,170

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 1, Chelsea 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Chelsea 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City).

  4. Post update

    Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Jonny Evans replaces James Maddison.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Kai Havertz tries a through ball, but Carney Chukwuemeka is caught offside.

  7. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Wout Faes (Leicester City) for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Wout Faes (Leicester City).

  9. Post update

    Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Benoît Badiashile replaces Wesley Fofana because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Boubakary Soumaré.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Carney Chukwuemeka replaces Mykhailo Mudryk.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

  14. Post update

    Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Chelsea - Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea (Mateo Kovacic).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City 1, Chelsea 3. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk with a headed pass.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

  19. Post update

    Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira with a cross.

