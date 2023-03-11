Close menu
Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0Man CityManchester City1

Crystal Palace 0-1 Manchester City: Erling Haaland penalty keeps pressure on Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Erling Halaand celebrates
Erling Halaand has scored 34 goals in 35 games for Manchester City in all competitions this season

Manchester City maintained the pressure on leaders Arsenal as the Premier League champions reduced the gap at the top to two points with a hard-fought victory over struggling Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola's side had to remain patient at Selhurst Park, but were eventually able to take their opportunity to edge closer to the Gunners, who visit London rivals Fulham on Sunday (14:00 GMT).

Erling Haaland settled the match from the penalty spot for his 28th goal of the campaign, stroking his 78th-minute spot-kick into the bottom corner after Michael Olise's late challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.

The visitors had been unable to capitalise on a purposeful start, which saw Rodri's first-time effort force Vicente Guaita into action and Jack Grealish pull a low shot wide after he had darted into the penalty area.

Haaland, who scored his first Premier League hat-trick in the reverse fixture in August, went closest in the first half, but the league's top scorer remarkably failed to hit the target following Nathan Ake's pass into the six-yard box.

A shot-shy Palace pushed for a late equaliser against a retreating City, but it was to no avail as the hosts went a Premier League record third successive league game without managing a shot on target.

The defeat extends Palace's concerning league winless run to 10 matches - the longest in the division - and leaves Patrick Vieira's side just four points above the relegation places.

For City, the victory is a positive note to begin another crucial week - with the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against RB Leipzig next before an FA Cup quarter-final against Burnley.

"Of course Arsenal is on an incredible run. Still we are there," Guardiola told Sky Sports.

"Here in the typical winter game, a difficult one, we were there all the time and then we won it.

"Now we have to do absolutely everything and next Tuesday and Saturday. Hopefully the Etihad can live one of the best nights we have lived and we can do it again."

City struggle to three points to stay in touch

Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola
Erling Haaland is the second Manchester City player to reach double figures both home and away in a single Premier League campaign after Sergio Aguero in 2014-15

It is no secret that City have been far from their scintillating best this term - this third successive win equalled their longest winning streak in the league this season.

And yet, ominously for Arsenal, Guardiola's champions remain within striking distance of a fifth title in six years.

That is despite enduring a frustrating evening in south London, where victory was ultimately delivered by a mistake from Olise, who needlessly felled Gundogan as Palace appeared to be edging towards a valuable point.

The visitors dominated possession, territory and chances, but Palace held firm under periods of intense pressure, with Grealish - playing with increasing swagger as he continues to develop in this City team - proving the key threat as playmaker Kevin de Bruyne watched on from the bench.

Phil Foden was unable to build on his recent return to form, although his final contribution before he was replaced by Julian Alvarez less than 15 minutes into the second half was to go close with a free-kick that Guaita sprung across to save.

Alvarez spurned the chance to make a near-instant impact as he blazed over, but Haaland held his nerve when presented with the chance to break the deadlock and clinch three crucial points.

Vieira, meanwhile, is right to be concerned about his side's situation, with the Eagles among nine teams in the relegation picture in the final third of the season.

Scoring goals is the obvious issue for Palace. Their wait for a shot on target will now extend to a fourth game after setting a competition record since Opta began recording such data in 2003-04.

They were handed a rare first-half opening when Olise dispossessed Foden in midfield and set Wilfried Zaha away, while substitute Eberechi Eze saw an attempt blocked amid a late search for an equaliser.

Palace's five points in 2023 is the lowest in the division, and just four points separate Vieira's misfiring side from the relegation places before difficult trips to Brighton and then Arsenal.

Player of the match

GrealishJack Grealish

with an average of 7.30

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Guaita
  • 17ClyneSubstituted forWardat 71'minutes
  • 16AndersenBooked at 90mins
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 8Sambi Lokonga
  • 4MilivojevicBooked at 30minsSubstituted forAhamadaat 61'minutes
  • 7Olise
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forÉdouardat 80'minutes
  • 15SchluppSubstituted forEzeat 80'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 2Ward
  • 5Tomkins
  • 10Eze
  • 14Mateta
  • 22Édouard
  • 26Richards
  • 29Ahamada
  • 41Whitworth
  • 44Riedewald

Man City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Ederson
  • 5StonesSubstituted forWalkerat 89'minutes
  • 25Akanji
  • 3Rúben DiasBooked at 59mins
  • 6AkéBooked at 65mins
  • 16Rodri
  • 8Gündogan
  • 47FodenSubstituted forÁlvarezat 58'minutes
  • 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forDe Bruyneat 79'minutes
  • 10Grealish
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 4Phillips
  • 14Laporte
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 26Mahrez
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home4
Away14
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1.

  3. Booking

    Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace).

  6. Post update

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Kyle Walker replaces John Stones.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Aké (Manchester City).

  10. Post update

    Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Julián Álvarez (Manchester City).

  13. Post update

    Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Grealish.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Naouirou Ahamada.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City).

  18. Post update

    Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Grealish with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Foul by John Stones (Manchester City).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal26203359253463
2Man City27194467254261
3Man Utd2515464135649
4Tottenham27153949371248
5Liverpool26126847291842
6Newcastle241011335171841
7Brighton24116745311439
8Fulham2611693834439
9Brentford2591154033738
10Chelsea2610792726137
11Aston Villa25104113138-734
12Crystal Palace2669112133-1227
13Wolves2676131935-1627
14Nottm Forest2668122147-2626
15Everton2767142038-1825
16Leicester2673163746-924
17Bournemouth2666142551-2624
18West Ham2565142333-1023
19Leeds2658133142-1123
20Southampton2563162041-2121
View full Premier League table

