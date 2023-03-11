Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Erling Halaand has scored 34 goals in 35 games for Manchester City in all competitions this season

Manchester City maintained the pressure on leaders Arsenal as the Premier League champions reduced the gap at the top to two points with a hard-fought victory over struggling Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola's side had to remain patient at Selhurst Park, but were eventually able to take their opportunity to edge closer to the Gunners, who visit London rivals Fulham on Sunday (14:00 GMT).

Erling Haaland settled the match from the penalty spot for his 28th goal of the campaign, stroking his 78th-minute spot-kick into the bottom corner after Michael Olise's late challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.

The visitors had been unable to capitalise on a purposeful start, which saw Rodri's first-time effort force Vicente Guaita into action and Jack Grealish pull a low shot wide after he had darted into the penalty area.

Haaland, who scored his first Premier League hat-trick in the reverse fixture in August, went closest in the first half, but the league's top scorer remarkably failed to hit the target following Nathan Ake's pass into the six-yard box.

A shot-shy Palace pushed for a late equaliser against a retreating City, but it was to no avail as the hosts went a Premier League record third successive league game without managing a shot on target.

The defeat extends Palace's concerning league winless run to 10 matches - the longest in the division - and leaves Patrick Vieira's side just four points above the relegation places.

For City, the victory is a positive note to begin another crucial week - with the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against RB Leipzig next before an FA Cup quarter-final against Burnley.

"Of course Arsenal is on an incredible run. Still we are there," Guardiola told Sky Sports.

"Here in the typical winter game, a difficult one, we were there all the time and then we won it.

"Now we have to do absolutely everything and next Tuesday and Saturday. Hopefully the Etihad can live one of the best nights we have lived and we can do it again."

City struggle to three points to stay in touch

Erling Haaland is the second Manchester City player to reach double figures both home and away in a single Premier League campaign after Sergio Aguero in 2014-15

It is no secret that City have been far from their scintillating best this term - this third successive win equalled their longest winning streak in the league this season.

And yet, ominously for Arsenal, Guardiola's champions remain within striking distance of a fifth title in six years.

That is despite enduring a frustrating evening in south London, where victory was ultimately delivered by a mistake from Olise, who needlessly felled Gundogan as Palace appeared to be edging towards a valuable point.

The visitors dominated possession, territory and chances, but Palace held firm under periods of intense pressure, with Grealish - playing with increasing swagger as he continues to develop in this City team - proving the key threat as playmaker Kevin de Bruyne watched on from the bench.

Phil Foden was unable to build on his recent return to form, although his final contribution before he was replaced by Julian Alvarez less than 15 minutes into the second half was to go close with a free-kick that Guaita sprung across to save.

Alvarez spurned the chance to make a near-instant impact as he blazed over, but Haaland held his nerve when presented with the chance to break the deadlock and clinch three crucial points.

Vieira, meanwhile, is right to be concerned about his side's situation, with the Eagles among nine teams in the relegation picture in the final third of the season.

Scoring goals is the obvious issue for Palace. Their wait for a shot on target will now extend to a fourth game after setting a competition record since Opta began recording such data in 2003-04.

They were handed a rare first-half opening when Olise dispossessed Foden in midfield and set Wilfried Zaha away, while substitute Eberechi Eze saw an attempt blocked amid a late search for an equaliser.

Palace's five points in 2023 is the lowest in the division, and just four points separate Vieira's misfiring side from the relegation places before difficult trips to Brighton and then Arsenal.

Player of the match Grealish Jack Grealish with an average of 7.30 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace

Man City Manchester City Manchester City Crystal Palace Avg Squad number 11 Player name Zaha Average rating 6.04 Squad number 16 Player name Andersen Average rating 6.03 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 6.01 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 5.96 Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 5.87 Squad number 17 Player name Clyne Average rating 5.77 Squad number 13 Player name Guaita Average rating 5.75 Squad number 8 Player name Sambi Lokonga Average rating 5.69 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 5.60 Squad number 29 Player name Ahamada Average rating 5.34 Squad number 4 Player name Milivojevic Average rating 5.32 Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 5.30 Squad number 10 Player name Eze Average rating 5.17 Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 4.84 Squad number 2 Player name Ward Average rating 4.83 Manchester City Avg Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 7.30 Squad number 6 Player name Aké Average rating 6.93 Squad number 9 Player name Haaland Average rating 6.93 Squad number 19 Player name Álvarez Average rating 6.92 Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 6.91 Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 6.88 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 6.77 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 6.73 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 6.68 Squad number 3 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 6.66 Squad number 2 Player name Walker Average rating 6.64 Squad number 5 Player name Stones Average rating 6.61 Squad number 25 Player name Akanji Average rating 6.57 Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 6.46

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Crystal Palace Formation 4-2-3-1 13 Guaita 17 Clyne 16 Andersen 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 8 Sambi Lokonga 4 Milivojevic 7 Olise 9 J Ayew 15 Schlupp 11 Zaha 13 Guaita

17 Clyne Substituted for Ward at 71' minutes

16 Andersen Booked at 90mins

6 Guéhi

3 Mitchell

8 Sambi Lokonga

4 Milivojevic Booked at 30mins Substituted for Ahamada at 61' minutes

7 Olise

9 J Ayew Substituted for Édouard at 80' minutes

15 Schlupp Substituted for Eze at 80' minutes

11 Zaha Substitutes 2 Ward

5 Tomkins

10 Eze

14 Mateta

22 Édouard

26 Richards

29 Ahamada

41 Whitworth

44 Riedewald Man City Formation 4-2-3-1 31 Ederson 5 Stones 25 Akanji 3 Rúben Dias 6 Aké 16 Rodri 8 Gündogan 47 Foden 20 Bernardo Silva 10 Grealish 9 Haaland 31 Ederson

5 Stones Substituted for Walker at 89' minutes

25 Akanji

3 Rúben Dias Booked at 59mins

6 Aké Booked at 65mins

16 Rodri

8 Gündogan

47 Foden Substituted for Álvarez at 58' minutes

20 Bernardo Silva Substituted for De Bruyne at 79' minutes

10 Grealish

9 Haaland Substitutes 2 Walker

4 Phillips

14 Laporte

17 De Bruyne

18 Ortega

19 Álvarez

26 Mahrez

80 Palmer

82 Lewis Referee: Robert Jones Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1. Booking Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace). Post update Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace). Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Kyle Walker replaces John Stones. Post update Foul by Nathan Aké (Manchester City). Post update Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside. Post update Foul by Julián Álvarez (Manchester City). Post update Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Grealish. Post update Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Naouirou Ahamada. Post update Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross. Post update Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City). Post update Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Grealish with a cross. Post update Foul by John Stones (Manchester City). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward