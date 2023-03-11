Close menu
Premier League
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth1LiverpoolLiverpool0

Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool: Cherries claim crucial win as Reds fall flat

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Philip Billing scores for Bournemouth against Liverpool in the Premier League
Liverpool conceded in the Premier League for the first time in 497 minutes

Mohamed Salah's glaring penalty miss helped ensure Bournemouth climbed out of the relegation zone after an excellent win which damaged Liverpool's chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

The Reds were brought back down to earth after last week's 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United as the Cherries, who started the weekend bottom, did their survival chances a power of good.

Liverpool were punished for poor defending when the unmarked Philip Billing struck from eight yards for his sixth Premier League goal of the season after fine work by Dango Ouattara.

Virgil van Dijk had a header cleared off the line at 0-0 and substitute Diogo Jota was denied by Neto's fine save before Liverpool won a penalty after the Portugal forward's header was handled by Adam Smith.

But Salah, who became Liverpool's all-time top Premier League scorer with 129 goals last week, blazed the penalty wide much to the delight of Bournemouth's fans.

While the win catapulted Bournemouth to 16th before the 15:00 GMT kick-offs, Jurgen Klopp's side missed the chance to go fourth for the first time this season after a lethargic display.

Having scored seven times in their last match, the Reds failed to register a goal against the worst defence in the Premier League.

Liverpool have made strides in recent weeks but this was a step backwards for a team who face a mountainous task to stay in the Champions League when they go to European champions Real Madrid on Wednesday, looking to claw back a 5-2 deficit.

Their patchy away form - just three wins in 13 league games on the road - continues to hold them back.

With next week's home game with Fulham postponed due to the London club's involvement in the FA Cup followed by the first international break of 2023, this was Liverpool's last game on the Premier League stage for three weeks.

They face back-to-back away games at Manchester City (1 April) and Chelsea (4 April) when they return, followed by a home match with leaders Arsenal (9 April).

Klopp will hope his side have washed this defeat out of their system by then.

Bournemouth show they are up for fight

The last time these two teams met, Liverpool won 9-0 at Anfield and Scott Parker was sacked.

This was only Bournemouth's second win - and first at home - since Gary O'Neil was made permanent manager in November after a spell as interim boss.

The Cherries deserve enormous credit for bouncing back after last weekend's emotionally-draining game at Arsenal when they led 2-0 before conceding a winner in the 97th minute.

They still have work to do if they are to avoid a quick-fire return to the Championship following last season's promotion, but this performance will give the team a huge confidence lift.

Bournemouth were strong at the back and caused problems going forward with Ouattara a real threat.

There was another huge positive for the home fans in the shape of David Brooks.

The Wales winger was back on the bench for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

Player of the match

BillingPhilip Billing

with an average of 8.57

AFC Bournemouth

  1. Squad number29Player nameBilling
    Average rating

    8.57

  2. Squad number11Player nameOuattara
    Average rating

    8.55

  3. Squad number9Player nameSolanke
    Average rating

    8.23

  4. Squad number25Player nameSenesi
    Average rating

    8.22

  5. Squad number32Player nameAnthony
    Average rating

    8.15

  6. Squad number8Player nameLerma
    Average rating

    8.11

  7. Squad number14Player nameRothwell
    Average rating

    8.11

  8. Squad number3Player nameStephens
    Average rating

    8.04

  9. Squad number5Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    8.04

  10. Squad number15Player nameA Smith
    Average rating

    7.97

  11. Squad number24Player nameSemenyo
    Average rating

    7.84

  12. Squad number18Player nameViña
    Average rating

    7.79

  13. Squad number2Player nameFredericks
    Average rating

    7.77

  14. Squad number10Player nameChristie
    Average rating

    7.77

  15. Squad number13Player nameNeto
    Average rating

    7.76

  16. Squad number4Player nameL Cook
    Average rating

    7.76

Liverpool

  1. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    3.53

  2. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    3.47

  3. Squad number18Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    3.29

  4. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    3.28

  5. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    3.23

  6. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    3.13

  7. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    3.04

  8. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    3.04

  9. Squad number43Player nameBajcetic
    Average rating

    2.89

  10. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    2.86

  11. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    2.82

  12. Squad number28Player nameFábio Carvalho
    Average rating

    2.80

  13. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    2.70

  14. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    2.67

  15. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    2.55

  16. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    2.53

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 13Neto
  • 15A SmithSubstituted forFredericksat 80'minutes
  • 3Stephens
  • 25Senesi
  • 5Kelly
  • 11Ouattara
  • 14Rothwell
  • 8LermaSubstituted forL Cookat 81'minutes
  • 32AnthonyBooked at 51minsSubstituted forViñaat 88'minutes
  • 29BillingBooked at 46minsSubstituted forChristieat 70'minutes
  • 9SolankeSubstituted forSemenyoat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Travers
  • 2Fredericks
  • 4L Cook
  • 6Mepham
  • 7Brooks
  • 10Christie
  • 18Viña
  • 21Moore
  • 24Semenyo

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldSubstituted forMilnerat 65'minutes
  • 5KonatéBooked at 75mins
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 19ElliottSubstituted forJotaat 45'minutes
  • 3FabinhoSubstituted forHendersonat 65'minutes
  • 43BajceticSubstituted forCarvalhoat 88'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 18Gakpo
  • 27NúñezSubstituted forFirminoat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Milner
  • 9Firmino
  • 13Adrián
  • 14Henderson
  • 20Jota
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 28Carvalho
  • 29Arthur
  • 32Matip
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
10,536

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home5
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Liverpool 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Liverpool 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Matías Viña replaces Jaidon Anthony.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Antoine Semenyo replaces Dominic Solanke.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Fábio Carvalho replaces Stefan Bajcetic.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).

  10. Post update

    Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jaidon Anthony.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Lewis Cook replaces Jefferson Lerma.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Ryan Fredericks replaces Adam Smith because of an injury.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Bournemouth. Dango Ouattara tries a through ball, but Jaidon Anthony is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Adam Smith (Bournemouth).

  17. Booking

    Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).

  19. Post update

    Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Ryan Christie replaces Philip Billing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal26203359253463
2Man City26184466254158
3Man Utd2515464135649
4Tottenham27153948361248
5Liverpool26126847291842
6Newcastle241011335171841
7Brighton24116744301439
8Fulham2611693834439
9Brentford2591154033738
10Chelsea2610792626037
11Aston Villa25104113138-734
12Crystal Palace2569102132-1127
13Wolves2676131935-1627
14Nottm Forest2668122046-2626
15Everton2767142038-1825
16Leicester2673163745-824
17Bournemouth2666142551-2624
18West Ham2565142333-1023
19Leeds2658133041-1123
20Southampton2563162041-2121
View full Premier League table

