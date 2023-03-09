Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold was on target in Liverpool's 9-0 win against Bournemouth in August, their biggest Premier League victory

TEAM NEWS

Jefferson Lerma and Hamed Traore could come back into contention after missing Bournemouth's 3-2 defeat at Arsenal because of muscle tightness.

The Cherries will also monitor injury doubts Illia Zabarnyi and Marcus Tavernier.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may pick the same starting line-up which began Sunday's 7-0 win against Manchester United.

Luis Diaz, Thiago, Calvin Ramsay and Joe Gomez remain out through injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

The great debate now, of course, after Jurgen Klopp's side walloped Manchester United, is 'are Liverpool back?'.

Is this the turning point for them to really push on to finish in the top four? We are about to find out.

The most important aspects of Sunday were the performances of Cody Gakpo, who showed what a brilliant finisher he is, and Darwin Nunez, who has had a difficult season and not always taken his chances.

If they play like they did in the second half against United, then they will definitely beat Bournemouth, but I don't think they will be racking up the goals again.

I watched the Cherries against Arsenal and they defended deep and made it difficult for the leaders to get through them, but they carried a threat too.

I think Bournemouth will lose on Saturday but it won't be without a fight.

Prediction: 0-2

Sutton's full predictions v Stereophonics guitarist Adam Zindani

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth's only win in 18 matches against Liverpool in all competitions was by 4-3 in the Premier League at Vitality Stadium in December 2016.

They have lost each of the past seven meetings by an aggregate score of 28-1.

Liverpool triumphed 9-0 in this season's reverse fixture, equalling the biggest win in Premier League history.

Bournemouth

The Cherries have lost three top-flight fixtures this season in which they led by two goals, the most by any team in a Premier League campaign.

They earned 10 points in their first six games under Gary O'Neil but have taken just eight points from their subsequent 15 attempts (W2, D2, L11).

Bournemouth are winless in all 14 Premier League matches this season against teams currently in the top half of the table, losing 10.

They are one of two sides yet to be awarded a Premier League penalty this season, along with Liverpool.

Adam Smith could make his 168th Premier League appearance for Bournemouth, equalling the club record held by Steve Cook.

Liverpool

The Reds lost three of their opening four league games in 2023 but have won four of their subsequent five top-flight fixtures.

Liverpool have kept five successive Premier League clean sheets, as many as in in their previous 24 matches.

Victory would see the Merseysiders become the fourth club to record 250 Premier League away wins, after Manchester United (307), Chelsea (267) and Arsenal (261).

Roberto Firmino could make his 250th Premier League appearance.

Firmino has been directly involved in 12 league goals against Bournemouth, including two goals and three assists in the 9-0 win at Anfield in August.

Andrew Robertson celebrates his 29th birthday on the day of this game.

My Bournemouth line-up Predict Bournemouth's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Liverpool line-up Predict Liverpool's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team