League Two
ColchesterColchester United15:00StockportStockport County
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium

Colchester United v Stockport County

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th March 2023

  • BarrowBarrow15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00StockportStockport County
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • DoncasterDoncaster Rovers15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
  • GillinghamGillingham15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00RochdaleRochdale
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • MansfieldMansfield TownPLeyton OrientLeyton OrientP
    Match postponed - Weather
  • NewportNewport County15:00BradfordBradford City
  • StevenageStevenage15:00WalsallWalsall
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00CarlisleCarlisle United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient35219546222472
2Carlisle341710756342261
3Stevenage33179746301660
4Northampton341611747321559
5Bradford341610842291358
6Stockport351681148311756
7Salford361681254411356
8Mansfield331671054431155
9Sutton United35159114039154
10Barrow35156143841-351
11Swindon331310104436849
12Tranmere35139133533248
13Doncaster34145153645-947
14Walsall33101493529644
15Wimbledon341012123639-342
16Crewe34915103343-1042
17Grimsby32109133541-639
18Newport34911143340-738
19Harrogate35811164051-1135
20Colchester3598183142-1135
21Gillingham34811152137-1635
22Hartlepool35611183763-2629
23Crawley3368193457-2326
24Rochdale3567222952-2325
