Peterborough United v Cheltenham Town

PeterboroughPeterborough United15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Match report to follow.
League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Wed
|33
|22
|8
|3
|60
|22
|38
|74
|2
|Plymouth
|35
|22
|8
|5
|63
|38
|25
|74
|3
|Ipswich
|35
|19
|12
|4
|68
|31
|37
|69
|4
|Barnsley
|33
|19
|6
|8
|52
|29
|23
|63
|5
|Bolton
|36
|18
|9
|9
|51
|28
|23
|63
|6
|Derby
|35
|17
|10
|8
|56
|33
|23
|61
|7
|Wycombe
|34
|17
|6
|11
|47
|32
|15
|57
|8
|Peterborough
|34
|17
|3
|14
|55
|42
|13
|54
|9
|Shrewsbury
|35
|15
|7
|13
|44
|38
|6
|52
|10
|Portsmouth
|34
|13
|12
|9
|46
|40
|6
|51
|11
|Lincoln City
|34
|9
|18
|7
|32
|33
|-1
|45
|12
|Exeter
|34
|11
|10
|13
|45
|44
|1
|43
|13
|Port Vale
|35
|12
|7
|16
|35
|49
|-14
|43
|14
|Fleetwood
|35
|10
|12
|13
|36
|37
|-1
|42
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|34
|11
|9
|14
|47
|55
|-8
|42
|16
|Charlton
|34
|10
|11
|13
|45
|46
|-1
|41
|17
|Cheltenham
|35
|10
|7
|18
|26
|46
|-20
|37
|18
|Oxford Utd
|35
|9
|9
|17
|36
|45
|-9
|36
|19
|Burton
|33
|9
|8
|16
|40
|62
|-22
|35
|20
|Accrington
|33
|8
|10
|15
|28
|51
|-23
|34
|21
|Morecambe
|35
|7
|12
|16
|34
|54
|-20
|33
|22
|MK Dons
|35
|8
|6
|21
|31
|54
|-23
|30
|23
|Cambridge
|35
|8
|6
|21
|27
|56
|-29
|30
|24
|Forest Green
|35
|5
|8
|22
|27
|66
|-39
|23
