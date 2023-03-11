Close menu
Championship
BurnleyBurnley15:00WiganWigan Athletic
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v Wigan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley352211268284077
2Sheff Utd35207856312567
3Middlesbrough351861161402160
4Blackburn36184144141058
5Luton35151284334957
6Norwich351671251391255
7Millwall35159114538754
8Coventry351410114134752
9West Brom35149124538751
10Watford351312104138351
11Sunderland351310125043749
12Preston351211123038-847
13Stoke36137164744346
14Bristol City351112124343045
15Hull35129144048-845
16Reading35135173854-1644
17Swansea351110144752-543
18Rotherham35913134047-740
19Birmingham35109163947-839
20QPR35109163652-1639
21Cardiff35108172738-1138
22Blackpool35711173351-1832
23Huddersfield3588193051-2132
24Wigan35711173154-2332
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport