Swansea City v Middlesbrough

SwanseaSwansea City15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|35
|22
|11
|2
|68
|28
|40
|77
|2
|Sheff Utd
|35
|20
|7
|8
|56
|31
|25
|67
|3
|Middlesbrough
|35
|18
|6
|11
|61
|40
|21
|60
|4
|Blackburn
|36
|18
|4
|14
|41
|41
|0
|58
|5
|Luton
|35
|15
|12
|8
|43
|34
|9
|57
|6
|Norwich
|35
|16
|7
|12
|51
|39
|12
|55
|7
|Millwall
|35
|15
|9
|11
|45
|38
|7
|54
|8
|Coventry
|35
|14
|10
|11
|41
|34
|7
|52
|9
|West Brom
|35
|14
|9
|12
|45
|38
|7
|51
|10
|Watford
|35
|13
|12
|10
|41
|38
|3
|51
|11
|Sunderland
|35
|13
|10
|12
|50
|43
|7
|49
|12
|Preston
|35
|12
|11
|12
|30
|38
|-8
|47
|13
|Stoke
|36
|13
|7
|16
|47
|44
|3
|46
|14
|Bristol City
|35
|11
|12
|12
|43
|43
|0
|45
|15
|Hull
|35
|12
|9
|14
|40
|48
|-8
|45
|16
|Reading
|35
|13
|5
|17
|38
|54
|-16
|44
|17
|Swansea
|35
|11
|10
|14
|47
|52
|-5
|43
|18
|Rotherham
|35
|9
|13
|13
|40
|47
|-7
|40
|19
|Birmingham
|35
|10
|9
|16
|39
|47
|-8
|39
|20
|QPR
|35
|10
|9
|16
|36
|52
|-16
|39
|21
|Cardiff
|35
|10
|8
|17
|27
|38
|-11
|38
|22
|Blackpool
|35
|7
|11
|17
|33
|51
|-18
|32
|23
|Huddersfield
|35
|8
|8
|19
|30
|51
|-21
|32
|24
|Wigan
|35
|7
|11
|17
|31
|54
|-23
|32
