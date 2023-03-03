Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson fears Aiden McGeady's career could be over after the 36-year-old winger was told he will not play again this season with a hamstring injury. (Daily Record) external-link

Aiden McGeady is seeking a second opinion on his pulled hamstring as the 36-year-old Hibs winger contemplates whether the time has come to hang up his boots. (The Scotsman) external-link

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay is among three Manchester United players being monitored by West Ham United, with the 26-year-old a potential target for a summer transfer bid. (Football Insider) external-link

English Premier League clubs Everton and Leicester City are monitoring Lewis Ferguson's progress amid speculation about a summer transfer for the 23-year-old Scotland and Bologna midfielder. (Nicolo Schira via Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has admitted Ryan Fraser is unlikely to have a future at St James' Park as he criticised the 29-year-old Scotland winger's commitment. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has refused to rule out a summer sale of Kieran Tierney, but the Premier League club would want £25m for the Scotland defender. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said "I don't really care" as he avoided the "soap opera" of responding to comments by Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic, who said he was "sad" the club did not try harder to keep him before his January transfer to Union Berlin. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou says he has yet to make a decision over Mikey Johnston's long-term future with Celtic and has opened the door for the 23-year-old continuing his career with the Scottish champions after his loan to Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes. (The National) external-link

Freddie Woodman, the 25-year-old goalkeeper being linked with Rangers, has revealed he is settled with Preston North End. (Lancashire Post) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale has opened up on the future of out-contract players and revealed they have yet to even table an offer for striker Alfredo Morelos and winger Ryan Kent. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Heart of Midlothian centre-half Toby Sibbick has revealed he shut down an ambitious transfer approach from Hibs before sealing a return to their city rivals from Barnsley. (Scarves Around the Funnel podcast via Football Scotland) external-link

Remi Matthews will focus on enjoying his loan spell with St Johnstone rather than worry about what will happen at the end of his contract this summer with parent club Crystal Palace. (The Scotsman, print edition)

Livingston manager David Martindale has confirmed his interest in Robbie Deas but admits he faces competition for the 23-year-old Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender's signature. (The National) external-link

Livingston striker Bruce Anderson believes it is "only a matter of time" before manager David Martindale is the subject of approaches from other clubs. (The Scotsman, print edition)

Watford defender Mattie Pollock aims to use his loan spell with Aberdeen to prove he can shine for a big club with demanding fans. (Press & Journal) external-link

Defender Dan Casey has no regrets about joining Motherwell despite the club sacking the manager who signed him from Sacramento Republic, Stevie Hammell, moments after his debut. (The Herald, print edition)

Livingston left-back Cristian Montano says his mother and girlfriend saved him from suicide after he was sacked by Oldham Athletic in December 2013 following his arrest amid spot-fixing allegations that were later dropped. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Giorgos Giakoumakis is finally set to make his debut for Atlanta United after the last remaining paperwork was cleared following the striker's transfer from Celtic. (Football Scotland) external-link