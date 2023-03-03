Close menu
Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli0LazioLazio1

Napoli 0-1 Lazio: Matias Vecino scores the only goal as the Serie A leaders lose at home

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Matias Vecino scores a goal for Lazio against Napoli
Matias Vecino scored the only goal as Napoli lost a home Serie A match for the first time since 10 April, 2022

Serie A leaders Napoli suffered only their second league defeat of the season as they lost at home to Lazio, who moved up to second in the table.

Matias Vecino scored the only goal in the 67th minute with an excellent strike from outside the penalty area.

Serie A top goalscorer Victor Osimhen, with 19 goals in the league, came closest to an equaliser but saw his header bounce off the crossbar.

Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic also hit the woodwork with a free-kick.

Vecino's goal was the first goal Napoli had conceded in six games.

Napoli are aiming to become Italian champions for the third time with their last success coming in 1990.

Despite this loss, they are still in a dominant position as they are 17 points clear of Lazio, who move one point above Inter and AC Milan with the Milan clubs both having a game in hand.

AC Milan play at Fiorentina on Saturday before Inter entertain Lecce on Sunday.

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Kim Min-jae
  • 17OliveraSubstituted forZedadkaat 90+3'minutes
  • 99Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forElmasat 71'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 68LobotkaSubstituted forNdombéléat 82'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forSimeoneat 82'minutes
  • 11LozanoSubstituted forPolitanoat 71'minutes
  • 9OsimhenBooked at 63mins
  • 77Kvaratskhelia

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 7Elmas
  • 12Marfella
  • 18Simeone
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 21Politano
  • 23Zerbin
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Østigård
  • 70Gaetano
  • 91Ndombélé
  • 95Gollini

Lazio

Formation 4-3-3

  • 94Provedel
  • 77MarusicBooked at 90mins
  • 4Gabarrón GilBooked at 21mins
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 23Hysaj
  • 21S Milinkovic-Savic
  • 5Vecino
  • 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forCataldiat 88'minutes
  • 7Felipe AndersonSubstituted forPedroat 59'minutes
  • 17Immobile
  • 20ZaccagniSubstituted forCancellieriat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Arantes Maximiano
  • 3Pellegrini
  • 6Marcos Antônio
  • 9Pedro
  • 11Cancellieri
  • 18Romero
  • 26Radu
  • 29Lazzari
  • 31Adamonis
  • 32Cataldi
  • 34Gila
  • 88Basic
  • 96Fares
Referee:
Luca Pairetto

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home14
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 0, Lazio 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 0, Lazio 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Napoli. Amir Rrahmani tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matteo Politano (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

  5. Booking

    Adam Marusic (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Adam Marusic (Lazio).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Karim Zedadka replaces Mathías Olivera.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Giovanni Simeone (Napoli).

  10. Post update

    Matteo Cancellieri (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  12. Booking

    Eljif Elmas (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Eljif Elmas (Napoli).

  14. Post update

    Matteo Cancellieri (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Lazio. Danilo Cataldi replaces Luis Alberto.

  16. Post update

    Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ciro Immobile (Lazio).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matteo Cancellieri (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

  19. Post update

    Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 3rd March 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli25212258164265
2Lazio25146541192248
3Inter Milan24152744281647
4AC Milan24145541301147
5Roma24135631211044
6Atalanta24125742281441
7Juventus24155440192135
8Bologna2410593133-235
9Torino248792629-331
10Udinese2471073330331
11Monza2485112834-629
12Fiorentina2477102730-328
13Empoli2461082231-928
14Sassuolo2476112735-827
15Lecce246992427-327
16Salernitana2466122844-1624
17Spezia2448122141-2020
18Hellas Verona2445152037-1717
19Cremonese2419141943-2412
20Sampdoria2425171139-2811
View full Italian Serie A table

