German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund2RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 RB Leipzig: Goals from Marco Reus and Emre Can take Dortmund top

Emre Can scores for Borussia Dortmund
Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season

Borussia Dortmund beat RB Leipzig to move top of the German Bundesliga.

Dortmund thought they had scored when England midfielder Jude Bellingham's fine ball over the defence was converted by Julian Brandt but the goal was ruled out because of a handball.

The hosts went ahead in the 20th minute when Marco Reus scored a penalty he had won, before Emre Can made it 2-0.

Leipzig pulled one back through Emil Forsberg from David Raum's cross but it was not enough to stop Dortmund.

The victory takes them three points clear of Bayern Munich, although the reigning champions will regain top spot if they win at relegation-threatened Stuttgart on Saturday (17:30 GMT kick-off).

Dortmund have now won 10 matches in a row and face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, with the German side holding a 1-0 advantage following the first leg.

They are next in Bundesliga action on Saturday, 11 March when they play at bottom-of-the-league Schalke.

Dortmund are looking to win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012 when Jurgen Klopp, now Liverpool manager, guided them to the title before Bayern became champions in 10 consecutive seasons.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 33Meyer
  • 17Wolf
  • 25Süle
  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 26Ryerson
  • 23Can
  • 19BrandtBooked at 55minsSubstituted forHummelsat 83'minutes
  • 22Bellingham
  • 6ÖzcanBooked at 29minsSubstituted forDahoudat 83'minutes
  • 11ReusSubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 73'minutes
  • 9HallerSubstituted forModesteat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kobel
  • 7Reyna
  • 8Dahoud
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 15Hummels
  • 20Modeste
  • 24Meunier
  • 30Passlack
  • 43Bynoe-Gittens

RB Leipzig

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 21Blaswich
  • 39HenrichsBooked at 52mins
  • 4OrbánSubstituted forSimakanat 72'minutes
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 23HalstenbergBooked at 38minsSubstituted forRaumat 61'minutes
  • 24SchlagerSubstituted forat 89'minutes
  • 8HaidaraBooked at 17minsSubstituted forKamplat 84'minutes
  • 17Szoboszlai
  • 18NkunkuBooked at 15minsSubstituted forWernerat 84'minutes
  • 19André SilvaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPoulsenat 72'minutes
  • 10Forsberg

Substitutes

  • 2Simakan
  • 9Poulsen
  • 11Werner
  • 13Nyland
  • 16Klostermann
  • 22Raum
  • 28Clark
  • 44Kampl
Referee:
Sven Jablonski
Attendance:
81,365

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, RB Leipzig 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, RB Leipzig 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Emre Can.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Nico Schlotterbeck.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josko Gvardiol with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

  8. Post update

    Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marius Wolf with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig).

  11. Post update

    Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by David Raum with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Xaver Schlager went off injured after RB Leipzig had used all subs.

  14. Post update

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Nico Schlotterbeck.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yussuf Poulsen.

  16. Post update

    Offside, RB Leipzig. Benjamin Henrichs tries a through ball, but Yussuf Poulsen is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig).

  19. Post update

    Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Modeste (Borussia Dortmund).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund23161647281949
2Bayern Munich22137264214346
3Union Berlin2213453527843
4RB Leipzig23126546291742
5Freiburg2212553532341
6Frankfurt22115643311238
7Wolfsburg2296740291133
8Mainz229583734332
9Werder Bremen2293103441-730
10B Mgladbach228593839-129
11B Leverkusen2284103636028
12Köln226883236-426
13Augsburg2273122638-1224
14Hertha Berlin2255122740-1320
15Stuttgart2247112738-1119
16Hoffenheim2254132941-1219
17VfL Bochum2261152454-3019
18Schalke2237121642-2616
View full German Bundesliga table

