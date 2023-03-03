Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Whoever ends up owning Manchester United is expected to face a significant outlay on the stadium

The potential sale of Manchester United is set for its next phase with a series of meetings to be held over the next fortnight with the candidates moving into the second stage of the process.

They will take place in either London or Manchester and will include representatives from the Raine Group, which is handling the sales process and, almost certainly, the club.

Currently, the only known bidders are Sir Jim Ratcliffe, through his company INEOS, and Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani.

It is thought there are other potential funding options, with the Elliott investment group, which previously owned AC Milan, keen to get involved effectively as a lender.

Those involved are in the process of being informed whether they have made it through to the next stage.

Co-chairman Avram Glazer's presence at Wembley for United's EFL Cup final win against Newcastle has fuelled speculation his family may attempt to retain ownership, although, apart from brother and fellow co-chairman Joel, the four other Glazer siblings are thought to be lukewarm about the involvement with United.

Whoever ends up running the club is facing significant outlay on the stadium, which will either involve redeveloping Old Trafford, or building a completely new ground on land adjacent to the current ground, for which the likely cost is estimated at about £2bn.