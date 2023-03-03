Last updated on .From the section International

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho (left) and Lisandro Martinez could feature in Argentina's friendlies against Panama and Curacao

Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho has been called up by world champions Argentina for the second time and could make his debut in their upcoming friendlies.

The 18-year-old scored in the Red Devils' 3-1 FA Cup fifth-round win at home to West Ham United on Wednesday.

Garnacho qualifies to play for Spain through his birthplace of Madrid and Argentina through his mother.

The Albiceleste called up Garnacho to train with their squad in March 2022.

Manager Lionel Scaloni has again named Garnacho, who has scored four goals in five matches for Argentina Under-20s since making his debut for the side in 2022, as part of a 35-man squad for the World Cup winners' first matches since their triumph in Qatar in December.

United responded by tweeting that Garnacho and team-mate Lisandro Martinez had been "rewarded" for "good form" after the defender was also named by Scaloni, who has included all of his 25 World-Cup winning players.

Argentina begin their home friendlies against Panama at El Monumental in Buenos Aires on 23 March before Curacao visit Santiago del Estero five days later.

Garnacho, who played for Spain Under-18s in 2021, won his first senior trophy as United beat Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

The 2022 FA Youth Cup winner has been directly involved in five goalss in 30 appearances this season, netting in the Premier League for the second time to help United win 2-0 at Leeds United on 12 February.

United's added-time winner at Fulham on 13 November came through Garnacho, who also scored the only goal of the game against Real Sociedad in the Europa League at Old Trafford earlier that month.