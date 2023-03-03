Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss to return after Saturday's match at Wolves
Last updated on .From the section Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte will return to work at the club after Saturday's match at Wolves, says assistant coach Cristian Stellini.
Italian Conte, 53, has been absent throughout February after having surgery to remove his gallbladder.
"I said he would come back this week - and straight after the match against Wolves," said Stellini.
"He will be in London and in charge again from Sunday. The doctors decide this."
Stellini has been in charge while Conte recovered.
Tottenham are fourth in the Premier League with 14 wins from 25 matches.
They face AC Milan on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, with the Italian champions holding a one-goal advantage.
