Gary Freeman has been Jersey Bulls manager since the club began in 2019

Jersey Bulls boss Gary Freeman says his side 'did not turn up' as they lost 1-0 at home to Banstead Athletic.

The visitors struck with 11 minutes to go in a loss that hit the islanders' hopes of promotion from Combined Counties Premier Division South.

Bulls stay third and remain a point off second-placed Badshot Lea after they lost 2-1 at Farnham Town.

"I'm bitterly disappointed, we've picked a day to not turn up for long periods of the game," Freeman said.

"It wasn't until late on that we actually showed a bit of energy.

"Banstead had a bit of plan, they sat in and tried to hit us on the break and that's exactly what happened.

"We were pushed forward and they got down the side of us, a ball into the box and to be fair to their number nine took it well," he told BBC Radio Jersey.