Paul Wotton's side have won their last two matches having failed to win their previous three

Truro City needed Oliver Haste's stoppage time goal to get the better of Hayes and Yeading.

The White Tigers had the better of the first half, but went in goalless when Tyler Harvey's 36th-minute penalty was saved after Dan Sullivan was fouled.

James Hamon made a couple of good saves before Haste's volley in the 94th minute which came either side of red cards for two Hayes players.

The win keeps Truro second in the Southern Premier League South table.

They remain two points off leaders Weston-super-Mare having played three more matches.

"We had one little bit of quality at the end which won us the game," Truro boss Paul Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"A clean sheet's great, and to score late on is always a good thing.

"To react with two wins from the two defeats we had before that is really pleasing."