Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Roberto de Zerbi was sent off after the final whistle following Brighton's 1-0 loss to Fulham

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has been given a one-match touchline ban and been fined £15,000 for his red card against Fulham.

The 43-year-old Italian was sent off following Brighton's 1-0 loss to the Cottagers in February.

De Zerbi confronted referee Darren England in the tunnel and called the standard of Premier League referees "very bad" in a post-match interview.

He will miss Brighton's league match against West Ham on Saturday.

"The head coach admitted that his behaviour at full-time was improper, and that his behaviour and/or language in the tunnel afterwards towards a match official was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper," a Football Association statement said.

Brighton are currently eighth in the top flight with 10 wins from 22 games.