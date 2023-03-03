Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Firmino has scored nine goals in 26 appearances for Liverpool this season

Brazil forward Roberto Firmino is to leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has been with the Reds since joining them in a £29m deal from Hoffenheim in June 2015.

Firmino has helped Liverpool win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Club World Cup during his time at Anfield.

He has made 353 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 107 goals and providing 70 assists.

It is understood Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wanted Firmino to stay with the club and, while the player had been in discussions over a new contract, he has chosen to move on.

