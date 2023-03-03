Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Roberto Firmino has scored nine goals in 26 appearances for Liverpool this season

Brazil forward Roberto Firmino is to leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has been with the Reds since joining them in a £29m deal from Hoffenheim in June 2015.

Firmino has helped Liverpool win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Club World Cup during his time at Anfield.

He has made 353 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 107 goals and providing 70 assists.

It is understood Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wanted Firmino to stay with the club and, while the player had been in discussions over a new contract, he has chosen to move on.

The Brazilian's playing time has been limited recently due to muscle injuries and the arrivals of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Firmino played in the centre of Liverpool's iconic attacking trio flanked by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who left the club to join Bayern Munich last year.

Together they helped Liverpool lift their first English league title in 30 years when they won the Premier League in 2019-20.

Firmino has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring nine goals and providing four assists.

Roberto Firmino's Liverpool stats Season (all competitions) Appearances Goals Assists 2015-16 49 11 9 2016-17 41 12 8 2017-18 54 27 16 2018-19 48 16 7 2019-20 52 12 12 2020-21 48 9 9 2021-22 35 11 5 2022-23 26 9 4