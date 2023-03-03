John Eustace's Blues have lost nine of their 11 Championship games since Christmas

Birmingham City head coach John Eustace is happy to let his Blues players express their feelings after games - but wants it kept in-house.

A midweek newspaper report external-link said that experienced Blues defender Harlee Dean had delivered a dressing-room rant after last Saturday's home defeat by Luton.

"It's important that people say what they feel," Eustace told BBC Radio WM.

"But he's not the only one throughout the season who's said things. It can happen every week after games."

Eustace added: "The most disappointing thing for me is that it's come out of the dressing room. What happens in the dressing room should stay in the dressing room.

"We've had lots of moments throughout the season when the younger boys have stood up and said something to the older boys - and the older boys have said something to the younger boys.

"That's good. It's what I want. It shows everyone cares.

"And we've got a load of younger boys in the team right now. We're top of the league for the most game time given to under-20s, which is great for the future and the development of the club."

What exacerbated the situation and triggered last Saturday's frank exchange of views in the home dressing room at St Andrew's was that it came on the back of Blues' ninth defeat in 11 Championship games since Christmas.

Eustace's side have slipped to 19th, just seven points clear of trouble, going into two key fixtures - this Saturday's trip to bottom club Wigan Athletic, followed by a visit from the side just below Blues, 20th-placed Rotherham.

But, in a season dominated by the perpetual distraction of potential takeover talk, Eustace remains convinced that Blues can get through this latest "difficult" period, helped by their fans.

"I didn't expect to lose as many games as we have in this period," he said. "And we understand how important Saturday's game is. But it's important the fans stay behind us right now in what is a difficult moment.

"The fans have been fantastic with me and the players. They've supported us throughout what we always said was going to be a tough year full of difficult moments.

"But we need to recognise that it's not going to be a six-month job. It's going to be an 18-month or two-year job to get us back to where we want to be - and I want to be a part of that.

"When I first came in, a number of people said to me maybe you shouldn't be doing that as your first job but it's a challenge. It's my hometown club and it's a job I wanted to do."

As for a potential buyout, at a time when Blues are facing an EFL charge over this season's first takeover attempt, Eustace could offer no input as to how far off they are being sold.

One reported interested party, Jeremy Dale, was at the club last week.

Eustace said: "I believe he was having a look around but I didn't actually speak to him.

"There's been lots going on throughout this season. All I do is focus on my job, which is to concentrate on picking the team and getting them ready for games. I've got enough to worry about."