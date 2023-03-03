Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Aiden McGeady was making his 14th appearance for Hibs when he pulled up injured

Hibernian winger Aiden McGeady has been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury, although it is not yet known if he will require surgery.

The 36-year-old former Republic of Ireland international picked up a hamstring problem during February's win over Kilmarnock.

McGeady is due to visit a second specialist next week.

Manager Lee Johnson explained "that will determine whether or not he needs surgery".

McGeady is out of contract this summer, having moved to Easter Road on a one-year contract in June after leaving Sunderland.

"It's really disappointing for us and really disappointing for him, but it's our job to nurse him back to full fitness," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Hibs' manager revealed that the last 10 days had been "humbling" for the Scottish Premiership club following the death of owner Ron Gordon from cancer.

"It's been really tough," Johnson said. "Even though I knew the severity of the situation, I was still shocked as I had seen Ron just a few days earlier in great spirits.

"I think that sums him up. That sort of fight, that charisma to carry on and it's devastating news. We are all grieving, there is no doubt on that. He was our owner, he was our leader."

Johnson paid his own tribute to the American entrepreneur ahead of his side wearing an all-black kit away to Livingston on Saturday.

"For me personally, he was fantastic," he said. "Who motivates the motivator? It was Ron. In bad spells, it's important you have robust conversations, but you also feel the support and care both ways. That was really really strong.

"Our thoughts naturally move towards the Gordon family and anyone that was in Ron's life for a long time.

"At the same time, I feel a more added power if you like to continue that legacy to put trophies in the cabinet because we know all the work we have done and I wanted to see it through for him.

"I wanted him to see the success, but now that will live on through his legacy and his family."