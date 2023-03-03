Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Ryan Graydon set up Jamie McGonigle's second-half Derry winnenr

Jamie McGonigle's goal proved the winner for Derry City as they moved top of the League of Ireland table thanks to a 2-1 victory over champions Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght.

Ben Doherty opened the scoring on 18 minutes after a superb Derry break.

Johnny Kenny scored his first league goal to level the game before McGonigle won the game for Derry.

The game between last years league champions and runners-up put an end the home side's 29 game unbeaten home run.

Doherty's goal came as he ran on to a Will Patching's through ball, with the midfielder showing great composure to fire into the bottom right-hand corner after he had outpaced the Shamrock Rovers defence.

Kenny levelled in the 26th minute after a Sadou Diallo's pass was intercepted by Gary O'Neill who was then fouled.

As the referee played the advantage Markus Poom pressed forward, passing to Kenny, with his close-range strike beating Brian Maher.

Good build-up play down the wing by Patching helped to restore Derry's advantage in the 53rd minute as Ryan Graydon's cut back then found McGonigle who swept the ball to the net.

The result was the Candystripes' first victory at Tallaght Stadium since 2017.

In contrast, the defending champions continue to search for their first league win of the season as their impressive unbeaten home league run since mid-2021 came to an end.

Rovers had the stronger first half and Derry's opening goal came against the run of play.

Dylan Watt had the first chance of the match as his volley from the edge of the box was off target before Derry midfielder Patrick McEleney brilliant blocked Graham Burke's point-blank strike.

Derry keeper Maher twice saved Trevor Clarke shots with Burke blasting the rebound wide on the second occasion.

However, Ruaidhri Higgins' men then came more into the game as Rovers keeper Alan Mannus had to stretch to push away a Patrick McEleney 25-yard effort.

After McGonigle restored Derry's lead, Rovers created multiple chances later on, with the closest they came as Candystripes substitute Ronan Boyce cleared off the line following a goalmouth scramble.