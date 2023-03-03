Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Reo Hatate helped Celtic win the Viaplay Cup last month

Scottish Premiership: St Mirren v Celtic Venue: St Mirren Park, Paisley Date: Sunday, 5 March Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC Scotland from 19:15

Reo Hatate has "another couple of levels in him at least", says Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Japan international, 25, has won the Scottish Premiership player of the month for February.

And, last week, the midfielder set up Celtic's eventual winner in the Viaplay Cup final win over Rangers.

"He's obviously found another level since probably the World Cup break," said Postecoglou before the Premiership leaders' trip to St Mirren on Sunday.

"It's my belief there's another couple of levels in him at least. He'll definitely get there."

Hatate joined Celtic from Kawasaki Frontale in January 2022 and played an important part in Celtic's league title win last season.

This term, the midfielder has scored eight goals in 34 appearances, including two in the recent Scottish Cup defeat of St Mirren.

And, speaking through a translator, Hatate said: "If I can improve more, I can bring myself to another level. I want to make a good number in terms of results and make more goals and assists.

"I've improved a lot. I've improved in terms of mentality. I became more stronger in terms of mentality before I came to Scottish football."

St Mirren are the only domestic opponent to have beaten Celtic this season, a 2-0 victory in September.

And Postecoglou commented: "It wouldn't matter who the next game was. Training this week's been super competitive. St Mirren have had a really strong season. They've got really strong home form."