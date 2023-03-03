Last updated on .From the section Partick Thistle

Kris Doolan's Partick Thistle defeated Dundee 3-1 on Tuesday

Kris Doolan has been appointed Partick Thistle manager following a three-match spell as interim boss.

The former Firhill striker, 36, took over from Ian McCall last month, with the latter departing hours after Thistle's Scottish Cup loss to Rangers.

Thistle have since won two and drawn one of their Scottish Championship matches.

The Jags, who level on points with third-placed Ayr United, host Raith Rovers on Saturday.

As a player, Doolan scored 121 goals across 401 appearances for Thistle between 2009 and 2019.