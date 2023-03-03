Manchester United and Leicester City meet again in the Women's Super League this weekend after United won 1-0 at City in October

Manchester United v Leicester City - Women's Super League Date: Sunday, 5 March Time: 12:30 GMT Venue: Leigh Sports Village, Leigh BBC Coverage: Live television coverage on BBC Two and live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Manchester United and Manchester City can capitalise on Chelsea and Arsenal's absence from Women's Super League action when the top flight returns this weekend.

United edged Tottenham to move above Chelsea in top spot, while third-placed City are three points behind the leaders after beating Arsenal in their last league game to overtake the Gunners.

At the bottom, resurgent Leicester City are within striking distance of moving off the foot of the table and Tottenham are hoping Kit Graham can inspire them to get out of trouble.

Here are five things to look forward to this weekend, including landmarks for managers and players...

United eye four-point cushion

Chelsea's League Cup final against Arsenal on Sunday gives Manchester United the chance to move four points clear at the WSL summit when bottom side Leicester visit Leigh Sports Village.

In case United needed any further pressure, the reigning champions will have two games in hand come full-time and host Marc Skinner's side at Kingsmeadow a week later.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps has already had cause to celebrate this week courtesy of her triumph at the Best Fifa Awards in Paris, and the England international will doubtless settle for a repeat of United's result exactly a year before this game.

That was when Leicester conceded two Katie Zelem goals direct from corners in a 4-0 defeat.

United's concerns might come at the other end, though. The three goals scored in their last three WSL games have all come after the 67th minute, and their goalless home draw against Everton last time out means they risk failing to score in consecutive WSL home games for the first time.

Graham return lifts Spurs

Tottenham's Kit Graham (right) has raised spirits and standards within the squad after returning to training and playing following a long injury lay-off

As much as any manager wants to have creative players with an eye for goal available, Kit Graham's return feels particularly timely for struggling Tottenham.

The forward came off the bench against Reading in the FA Cup last Sunday to end a 16-month lay-off with an ACL injury.

Spurs failed to score in the first four games of their current seven-match losing run in the WSL, and Graham should increase their threat if she features when they visit Manchester City.

Goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela said seeing the "baller" back was a "big moment" for the squad, and head coach Rehanne Skinner agreed.

"It's been a really long process for her," said Skinner, praising Graham's ability to increase the collective intensity and quality of training sessions.

"She's worked so hard and I'm incredibly proud of her. She's such a great character. It's huge for us."

Leicester's tactics for survival

Two wins in their last three WSL games have earned Leicester five more points than they won in their previous 16 league matches combined.

Manager Willie Kirk wasn't entirely convinced by his players' performance when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in their last WSL game, but it has put them within a win of potentially overhauling Brighton & Hove Albion and Reading.

A higher, more aggressive press has been key to City's revival and Kirk said he will look to use that again for the trip to United, where the Scot has good memories of being a coach after the women's side was first formed in June 2018.

Setting points targets and keeping his players keenly focused on their own destiny in the relegation contest have helped Kirk guide City's sharp improvement.

Kirk acknowledged his side are under no pressure to upset United, but a positive result is far less fanciful an idea than it would have been two months ago.

Ton up for Taylor

Gareth Taylor will preside over his 100th game as Manchester City manager by seeking to beat Spurs for his 73rd win in charge.

Nine of those victories have come as part of City's current 11-game unbeaten run in the league, and another on Sunday would make them joint leaders if United lose.

"We were right in contention in my first season and took Chelsea all the way to the final game," said Taylor, reflecting on a reign that began in May 2020.

"Last season was the only one where we were so far off that we did incredibly well to get back into Champions League qualification. This year, again, we're there."

City's squad are not talking about the title, said Taylor, but he added: "The worst thing we can do now is not give the best of ourselves. We have put ourselves into a good, healthy position."

Longhurst set for landmark

West Ham United supporter Kate Longhurst is set for another proud moment in her distinguished career when the Hammers head to Reading in search of a first win in four league games.

Having appeared in all her side's WSL games this season, Longhurst will match England legend Jill Scott's formidable tally of 175 appearances if she enters the pitch against the Royals.

Scott has the second-most appearances of all time, and Longhurst is unlikely to have to wait long to take the record outright.

The versatile 33-year-old, who won the title in each of the first two of her five years with Liverpool after joining the club from Chelsea in 2013, needs 177 outings to equal Gilly Flaherty's record.

Longhurst, the reigning Hammer of the Year, named Flaherty as her footballing idol earlier this season - and the former West Ham team-mates are about to have a feat of longevity in common too.