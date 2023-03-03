Striker Offrande Zanzala (left) sees his Newport contract expire this summer, but Graham Coughlan (right) is still focusing on this season

Newport County boss Graham Coughlan insists he is not thinking about the 2023-24 campaign because his job this season is not complete.

Striker Offrande Zanzala has said he wants to stay with the League Two club beyond this summer.

But Coughlan says his focus is not yet on planning for next season.

"I get the League Two mentality, I get the League Two players, I get where they are and what they are thinking. I understand that," he said.

"But at this moment in time I have a job to do."

Newport were 19th in League Two - and had won only once in eight fourth-tier games - when Coughlan was named James Rowberry's successor last October.

They are now 18th, but are 11 points from the relegation places having taken 11 points from their last six games.

"The job I was tasked with last October is not done yet, that needs to be complete and done before we move on to phase two," added Coughlan.

"I need to get part one done first. If you don't get part one done, you don't get there to take part in part two."

With 14 games remaining, Coughlan has set team and individual targets for his players, saying the progress they have made has not been as quick as he wanted.

"The only way players will stay and the only way they will be here is if they turn up, show their qualities and abilities," he added.

"In fairness to the group they have been doing that and have been a terrific group to work with."