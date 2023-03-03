Rob Edwards won three of his 11 games in charge of Watford before being sacked in September 2022

Rob Edwards only turned 40 on Christmas Day but has already amassed a wealth of managerial and coaching experience - and all the emotions that accompany them.

After retiring as a player due to injury at the age of 30 in 2013, the former Aston Villa, Wolves, Blackpool and Wales defender turned his attention to coaching.

The last year has been eventful to say the least - from winning the League Two title with Forest Green to an ill-fated spell at Watford.

But two months after his Watford departure he was appointed by rivals Luton Town last November, following the departure of Nathan Jones to Southampton.

"Normally when you take over midway through a season it's because things haven't been going great and you've got to try and make some changes and try and have an instant impact," Edwards told BBC Sport Wales.

"We were really lucky that the state Nathan left the club in was very, very healthy and he'd done an incredible job here with his staff and everyone else that's here.

"So it was a case of try and continue that and the pressure's on then to try and keep that going.

"In my head I'm thinking trying to fill those shoes is difficult so it's really lucky that you're as good as your players and the same players are here and I'm lucky they're still running around and performing for us."

While Edwards has maintained Luton's play-off challenge - The Hatters are sixth ahead of Saturday's game against Swansea City - Jones' stay at Southampton proved to be short lived - 14 games and three months to be exact.

But Jones was in charge of the Saints for more games than Edwards' time as Watford head coach earlier this season, where he was sacked after only 11 games at the helm.

Edwards had arrived at Vicarage Road in May having won League Two with Forest Green Rovers, who were less than impressed with the manner of his departure.

"Lennie Lawrence [former Charlton, Middlesbrough and Cardiff boss] always used to say that success is survival and you just want to survive as long as you can in this game," Edwards added,

"I want to work really hard and see where my career takes me.

"I'm thoroughly enjoying what I'm doing and where I'm at at the moment, working with really good people and very good players.

"Who knows what the future holds? I just want to keep my head down and try and stay in the game."

'What the hell am I doing on the same pitch as these lot?

Rob Edwards in action for Wales against Slovakia in Cardiff in 2005

Since retiring as a player at the age of 30 in 2013, Edwards has built up a wealth of managerial and coaching experiences which began with an interim spell in charge of Wolves.

He managed hometown club AFC Telford United before returning to Wolves to take charge of their Under-23 side and then worked with England's Under-20 and Under-16 teams, the latter as head coach.

Edwards himself had represented England at youth level but it was Wales, for whom he qualified through his Welsh parents, that he would represent at senior level.

Edwards is "extremely proud" when he looks back on an international career which began during the Euro 2004 qualifying campaign.

Mark Hughes' side were top of a qualifying group which also included Italy, playing in front of sell-out crowds at the Millennium Stadium and contenders to reach a major finals.

"I'd just broken into Aston Villa's side at the time and got called up for a camp and it was a time in the qualification stages that we were doing really well," Edwards recalls.

"We were playing Azerbaijan and we were 4-0 up and with about 20 minutes to go I got the shout and came on for Craig Bellamy and made my debut, which was an unbelievable feeling for me.

"To be around real, true legends in Ryan Giggs, Gary Speed was an unreal and enjoyable period.

"There were some brilliant moments and it was a real privilege every time I turned up, whether I played or didn't.

"Coming on against Brazil at White Hart Lane and playing against Kaka and Ronaldinho was pretty surreal.

"I'm out there thinking 'What the hell am I doing on the same pitch as these lot?'"

Listen to the full interview with Rob Edwards on Radio Wales Sport, Saturday 4 March from 14:00 GMT