Vincent Kompany won four Premier League titles with Manchester City - two of them with Pep Guardiola as City coach

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his former captain Vincent Kompany is "destined" to manage the club in the future.

City face an FA Cup quarter-final home tie with Burnley, who are led by ex-Blues defender Kompany.

"His destiny to be Man City boss is written in the stars," said Guardiola.

Kompany, 36, took charge of Burnley last June and has revamped their playing style as they lead the Championship by 12 points.

"Sooner or later he will be manager here," added City chief Guardiola.

"It is going to happen. I don't know when, but it is going to happen. It's my feeling."

Burnley have lost just two of their 34 league games so far, scoring 68 goals, and they have reached the FA Cup's last eight for the first time in 20 years.

The Clarets are 19 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough with 12 games left, before Saturday's trip to Blackpool.

"The consistency they are showing is unbelievable," said Guardiola. "I am impressed, the Championship is difficult for the amount of games.

"They are close to promotion again to the Premier League and I am delighted for him personally for his success at Burnley.

"I think all of us, as fans, will be happy for him to be back."

The FA Cup quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of 18-19 March.