Manchester City women's team to wear kit inspired by suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Manchester City women's team will wear a special shirt on Sunday inspired by suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst.
Manchester-born Pankhurst helped found the Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU) in 1903, which called for the right for women to vote.
The shirt is in the WSPU colours of green, white and purple and celebrates Pankhurst's "Manchester roots and overriding vision for female equality".
City said it also celebrates "girls and women in football in Manchester".
The men's team will wear the shirt in the warm-up and walkout at Saturday's Premier League home game against Newcastle.
The women will wear the kit for their Women's Super League fixture against Tottenham at the City Academy Stadium on Sunday.
Pankhurst died aged 69 in June 1928, shortly after women were granted equal voting rights with men.
- Double BRIT Award-winner Ellie Goulding's live set: The star performs in Radio 2's Piano Room
- What has Duncan Ferguson learnt from his angry moments?: The Everton football legend chats to Tony Bellew