Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Helander, Hibs, Celtic, Hearts, Vertainen, St Johnstone, Aberdeen, Griffiths
Malmo are keeping tabs on injured Rangers defender Filip Helander, according to reports in his Swedish homeland. (Express)
Forward Antonio Colak expects Hibernian to try and recreate chaos when Rangers visit Easter Road on Wednesday night, with their last meeting there featuring four goals and two red cards. (Sun)
Hibs full-back Chris Cadden hopes beating Rangers can provide a fitting tribute to late club owner Ron Gordon. (Record)
Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley hangs on manager Ange Postecoglou's every word as an audience with the manager is rare. (Record)
Postecoglou is at ease with his reaction to Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vicker's misplaced pass against St Mirren becoming a GIF. (Herald - subscription required)
Ex-Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas fears his former club could come unstuck against Hearts in Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final. (Express)
Forward Josh Ginnelly, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is "open to staying" with Hearts. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Forward Eetu Vertainen, on loan at Linfield, believes he is finished at parent club St Johnstone because he is not rated by manager Callum Davidson. (Sun)
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos has returned to training after six weeks out injured. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Former Aberdeen captain and manager Willie Miller believes the Dons can beat Hearts to third place in the Scottish Premiership. (Express)
Defender Angus MacDonald is putting any thoughts of his Aberdeen future on hold as he aims to help the Pittodrie side qualify for Europe. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes says manager Jim Goodwin wants the Scottish Premiership's bottom side to scrap and fight in their quest for survival. (Courier - subscription required)
Former Celtic, Dundee, Hibs and Scotland forward Leigh Griffiths has re-joined Australian lower league side Mandurah City for the rest of their 2023 season. (Record)
Teenage Scottish defender Liam Morrison has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich. (Scotsman - subscription required)
England hope to persuade Scotland Under-21 international Elliot Anderson, 20, to switch allegiance, with the Newcastle midfielder born in North Tyneside. (Sun)