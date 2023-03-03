Last updated on .From the section Derby

Craig Forsyth proud of 10 years at Derby

Defender Craig Forsyth says Derby County have become part of who he is after a decade at the club.

The 34-year-old Scot initially joined the club on a month-long loan from Watford in March 2013.

He has since gone on to make 296 Derby appearances, twice helped the club to the Championship play-off final and last season endured relegation to League One with them.

"I'm really proud to have represented this club for 10 years," he said.

"My kids love it, they love singing the songs in the car on the way to the game. It's part of me now and long may that continue.

"It's gone really fast. Obviously it's a long time to spend at one club and is almost unheard of nowadays.

"It's definitely changed a lot since I joined.

"There are only really people behind the scenes that are still here. Lots of good people have come and gone."

Forsyth was signed by Nigel Clough a decade ago, and has played for 11 permanent and interim managers in his time at Pride Park.

With the club in administration last season and having been hit with a points penalty, they were relegated from the Championship under Wayne Rooney.

Now with Paul Warne in charge, Derby are fifth in the League One table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion spots with 13 games remaining.

When asked by BBC East Midlands Today to compare the past two seasons at Pride Park, Forsyth said: "It's completely night and day.

"Last year it was a terrible situation for the club to be in. Everyone was united and stuck together through it and we came out the other side.

"Things are looking positive and long may that continue."