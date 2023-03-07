Scottish Gossip: Kent, Rangers, Hibs, Yorke, Aberdeen, Goodwin, Dundee Utd, Tierney
Leeds United will rival Burnley for the signature of Rangers winger Ryan Kent when the 26-year-old English winger's contract expires at the end of the season. (Football Insider)
Michael Beale does not believe Rangers' board took their eye off the ball after winning the Scottish Premiership in 2021 but acknowledges Ibrox supporters "have had a heavy season". (Sun)
Beale believes he can return Rangers to the top with one more transfer window. (Herald - subscription required)
Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson believes home fans will give his side "another 10-15 per cent" against Rangers at Easter Road on Wednesday. (Record)
Johnson believes Hibs will need to beat Hearts in their next encounter and stay unbeaten against their city rivals for the rest of the season to pip them to third place in the Scottish Premiership. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Meanwhile, Johnson is keen to keep on-loan St Gallen forward Elie Youan at Hibernian beyond the end of the season. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Dwight Yorke has made a renewed pitch to become Aberdeen manager. (Express)
Aberdeen will step up their pursuit of a new manager but no face-to-face talks have taken place with prospective candidate Chris Wilder as yet. (Sun)
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has received a personal apology from Aberdeen after being targeted with objects during Saturday's meeting of the two sides at Tannadice. (Record)
Former Aberdeen boss Goodwin is surprised at the abuse he faced on Saturday evening, describing the experience as "very strange". (Sun)
American goalkeeper Bill Hamid is linked with a possible moe to Dundee United.(Courier - subscription required)
Goodwin has revealed US keeper Bill Hamid is now in the country but he will have a look at home before he decides to offer a deal.
Celtic winger Jota likes to practice deejaying as "a little hobby". (Record)
Illness may prevent Stephen Kingsley featuring for Hearts against Celtic on Wednesday evening. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Hearts sporting director Joe Savage is in negotiations to extend the contracts of Josh Ginnelly and Robert Snodgrass. (Scotsman - subscription required)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes officials are treating his side unfairly. (Courier - subscription required)
Newcastle United will target Arsenal's Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 25, who could cost more than £30m. (Telegraph - subscription required)
West Ham's Scottish manager David Moyes is facing growing discontent among his squad over his cautious tactics, with the struggling Hammers one point above the Premier League relegation zone. (Guardian)
Supporters are using youngsters as 'mules' to smuggle pyrotechnics into Scottish football grounds. (Herald - subscription required)