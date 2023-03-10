Crewe Alexandra v Salford City

Attempt saved. Ethan Galbraith (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Bolton.
Line-ups
Crewe
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Beadle
- 2Mellor
- 15O'Riordan
- 6Offord
- 3Adebisi
- 10Ainley
- 25Tabiner
- 18Finnigan
- 21Uwakwe
- 11Agyei
- 20Nevitt
Substitutes
- 1Richards
- 8Thomas
- 9Baker-Richardson
- 12Griffiths
- 16Colkett
- 32Amoo
- 33Robertson
Salford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Cairns
- 4Lowe
- 42Vassell
- 26Leak
- 3Touray
- 6Watt
- 8Lund
- 24Bolton
- 16Galbraith
- 20Barry
- 9Hendry
Substitutes
- 10Bailey
- 11Simões Inácio
- 13Bellagambi
- 14Mallan
- 17Smith
- 27Morton
- 38McLoughlin
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Joel Tabiner (Crewe Alexandra).
Elliot Watt (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ethan Galbraith (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Callum Hendry.
Foul by Elliott Nevitt (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Theo Vassell (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.