League Two
CreweCrewe Alexandra0SalfordSalford City0

Crewe Alexandra v Salford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Crewe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Beadle
  • 2Mellor
  • 15O'Riordan
  • 6Offord
  • 3Adebisi
  • 10Ainley
  • 25Tabiner
  • 18Finnigan
  • 21Uwakwe
  • 11Agyei
  • 20Nevitt

Substitutes

  • 1Richards
  • 8Thomas
  • 9Baker-Richardson
  • 12Griffiths
  • 16Colkett
  • 32Amoo
  • 33Robertson

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Cairns
  • 4Lowe
  • 42Vassell
  • 26Leak
  • 3Touray
  • 6Watt
  • 8Lund
  • 24Bolton
  • 16Galbraith
  • 20Barry
  • 9Hendry

Substitutes

  • 10Bailey
  • 11Simões Inácio
  • 13Bellagambi
  • 14Mallan
  • 17Smith
  • 27Morton
  • 38McLoughlin
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match Stats

Home TeamCreweAway TeamSalford
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ethan Galbraith (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Bolton.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Joel Tabiner (Crewe Alexandra).

  3. Post update

    Elliot Watt (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ethan Galbraith (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Callum Hendry.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Elliott Nevitt (Crewe Alexandra).

  6. Post update

    Theo Vassell (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient35219546222472
2Carlisle341710756342261
3Stevenage33179746301660
4Northampton341611747321559
5Bradford341610842291358
6Salford361691151371457
7Stockport351681148311756
8Mansfield331671054431155
9Sutton United35159114039154
10Barrow35156143841-351
11Swindon331310104436849
12Tranmere35139133533248
13Doncaster34145153645-947
14Walsall33101493529644
15Wimbledon341012123639-342
16Crewe34816102940-1140
17Grimsby32109133541-639
18Newport34911143340-738
19Harrogate35811164051-1135
20Colchester3598183142-1135
21Gillingham34811152137-1635
22Hartlepool35611183763-2629
23Crawley3368193457-2326
24Rochdale3567222952-2325
View full League Two table

