Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers

Jacob Brown (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bonham
- 17Hoever
- 5Tuanzebe
- 3Fox
- 20Sterling
- 22Pearson
- 28Laurent
- 9Brown
- 18Smallbone
- 10Campbell
- 11Gayle
Substitutes
- 7Clucas
- 8Baker
- 14Tymon
- 15Thompson
- 32Taylor
- 34Fielding
- 47Reddin
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Pears
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 17Carter
- 5Hyam
- 3Pickering
- 27Travis
- 21Buckley
- 14Thomas
- 8Szmodics
- 10Dolan
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 2Brittain
- 6Morton
- 19Hedges
- 22Brereton
- 30Garrett
- 33Phillips
- 34Hilton
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers).
Second Half
Second Half begins Stoke City 2, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stoke City 2, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Attempt blocked. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrhys Dolan.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Ki-Jana Hoever.
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 2, Blackburn Rovers 0. Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke City) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Laurent with a cross.
Attempt saved. William Smallbone (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Morgan Fox (Stoke City).
Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Pearson (Stoke City).
Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Dujon Sterling (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by William Smallbone.
Attempt saved. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dujon Sterling.
Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Axel Tuanzebe.
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 1, Blackburn Rovers 0. Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Dwight Gayle with a cross.
Offside, Stoke City. Ben Pearson tries a through ball, but Dwight Gayle is caught offside.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.
Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dwight Gayle with a through ball.
