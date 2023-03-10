Close menu
Championship
StokeStoke City2BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0

Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers

Championship

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bonham
  • 17Hoever
  • 5Tuanzebe
  • 3Fox
  • 20Sterling
  • 22Pearson
  • 28Laurent
  • 9Brown
  • 18Smallbone
  • 10Campbell
  • 11Gayle

Substitutes

  • 7Clucas
  • 8Baker
  • 14Tymon
  • 15Thompson
  • 32Taylor
  • 34Fielding
  • 47Reddin

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Pears
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 3Pickering
  • 27Travis
  • 21Buckley
  • 14Thomas
  • 8Szmodics
  • 10Dolan
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 2Brittain
  • 6Morton
  • 19Hedges
  • 22Brereton
  • 30Garrett
  • 33Phillips
  • 34Hilton
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home10
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jacob Brown (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers).

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins Stoke City 2, Blackburn Rovers 0.

  4. Half Time

    First Half ends, Stoke City 2, Blackburn Rovers 0.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrhys Dolan.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Ki-Jana Hoever.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Stoke City 2, Blackburn Rovers 0. Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke City) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Laurent with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. William Smallbone (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Fox (Stoke City).

  10. Post update

    Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ben Pearson (Stoke City).

  12. Post update

    Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dujon Sterling (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by William Smallbone.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dujon Sterling.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Axel Tuanzebe.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Stoke City 1, Blackburn Rovers 0. Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Dwight Gayle with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Stoke City. Ben Pearson tries a through ball, but Dwight Gayle is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dwight Gayle with a through ball.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley352211268284077
2Sheff Utd35207856312567
3Middlesbrough351861161402160
4Blackburn36184143940-158
5Luton35151284334957
6Norwich351671251391255
7Millwall35159114538754
8Coventry351410114134752
9West Brom35149124538751
10Watford351312104138351
11Sunderland351310125043749
12Preston351211123038-847
13Stoke36137164642446
14Bristol City351112124343045
15Hull35129144048-845
16Reading35135173854-1644
17Swansea351110144752-543
18Rotherham35913134047-740
19Birmingham35109163947-839
20QPR35109163652-1639
21Cardiff35108172738-1138
22Blackpool35711173351-1832
23Huddersfield3588193051-2132
24Wigan35711173154-2332
View full Championship table

