Graham Potter insists there are positives at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Graham Potter maintains he has the support of the club's owners but accepts he is responsible for recent poor results.

The Blues have managed just one win so far in 2023 and currently sit 10th in the Premier League.

Potter's hopes of turning around Chelsea's form have not been helped by the news defender Thiago Silva is out for six weeks with a knee injury.

"There is support," Potter said of the club's owners.

"Of course I've spoken to them, but I am not hiding behind that. Results haven't been good enough - I'm responsible.

"You accept the criticism and noise, my job is to prepare the team, stay focused and try to win."

Chelsea are at home to Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday and then host Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, 7 March.

Potter's side need to overturn a 1-0 loss in the first leg and failure to do so would leave them facing the prospect of no European football next season.

"I don't think at any point it's a positive for us to not be in Europe [as] a club with ambition and desire to compete," added Potter.

"At the moment, we're not [in a European place] and that's what we have to work on."