Helen Ward had her children at a time where there was no maternity support for players written into contracts, something that only came into the women's game in England in January 2022

Wales' record goalscorer Helen Ward has announced her retirement from international football.

The 36-year old Watford striker will also bring her club career to an end at the end of this season.

She has played 105 games for Wales, scoring 44 goals.

Ward's retirement means Wales' male and female international sides have seen their respective record goalscorers retire in 2023, with Ward following Gareth Bale.

Ward is one of only nine people to have represented Wales 100 times along with Jess Fishlock, Lauren Dykes, Sophie Ingle, Natasha Harding, Angharad James and men's internationals Chris Gunter, Bale and Wayne Hennessey.

Ward played the latter part of her Wales career as a part-time footballer and a full-time mother, having had two children.

"I never thought I would carry on playing after I started a family, but I'm so glad I did," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's tricky because you always have to make sure the kids are looked after first and foremost.

"But the older they've got the more I've appreciated having them around."

Ward's decision to retire was influenced by Wales' failure to reach the 2023 World Cup, despite an unprecedentedly successful qualifying campaign.

Ward was as an extra-time substitute as Wales' World Cup dreams were ended in an agonising defeat by Switzerland in the qualifying play-off final and she admitted after that game she would have to consider her future.

Having made her Wales debut in 2008 - scoring in a win over Luxembourg - Ward's career has bridged the amateur and professional eras of women's football.

Ward was nearly forced to quit during the Covid-19 lockdown as she was not playing in the top flight of English football when restrictions came into force, meaning she was unable to play or train for much of the lockdown period.

However, the former Arsenal and Reading forward is pleased she decided to carry on.

"Covid was tough. The second big lockdown was a time I considered retiring, but I am so glad I didn't as I know I would have regretted ending my career," she said.