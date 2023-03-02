Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Lewis Page made 35 appearances for Harrogate last season and could make his Gillingham debut against his former club on Saturday

Gillingham have signed defender Lewis Page on a short-term deal following a brief spell with fellow League Two club Mansfield Town.

The 26-year-old left-back only made one appearance after joining the Stags last November, featuring in their defeat by Harrogate Town on 19 November.

A former West Ham trainee, Page has previously had stints with Charlton Athletic, Exeter City and Harrogate.

He could make his debut for the Gills against the Sulphurites on Saturday.

The Kent club have not disclosed the length of Page's contract at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium.

