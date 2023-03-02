Close menu
Spanish Copa del Rey - 1st Leg
Real MadridReal Madrid0BarcelonaBarcelona1

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona in Copa del Rey: Eder Militao own goal for Real

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vinicius and Frenkie De Jong grappled in a first-half flashpoint at Santiago Bernabeu
Barcelona bounced back from back-to-back defeats to beat Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

An Eder Militao own goal separated the sides at the Bernabeu despite the hosts having more possession and chances.

It is a welcome result for Barca after they lost to Manchester United in the Europa League and Almeria in La Liga.

Xavi's side defended deep after taking the lead and their discipline earned a narrow advantage to take into the second leg at the Nou Camp on April 5.

Defensive Barca dig deep

Barca are top of La Liga but Xavi's side will have gone into the game feeling fragile after their elimination from Europe and a shock league defeat at the weekend.

The former midfielder made five changes made to his starting team, including an entirely new back four.

The opening moment of noteworthy action was Vinicius throwing Frenkie de Jong to the turf via a headlock but it was the visitors who took the lead - and in farcical circumstances.

In Barca's first attack of the game, Franck Kessie's shot was saved by Thibaut Courtois but ricocheted back off Militao and rolled into the net.

His fellow centre-back Nacho attempted to clear off the line but was unable to save his team-mate's embarrassment.

It was initially ruled out for offside but VAR indicated that while Raphinha had moved early he was not interfering with play while Kessie was level and as a result the goal stood.

Barca's defence has conceded just eight goals in 23 league matches this season and although there were changes in personnel, they stood strong again on Thursday.

The visitors' attack was largely toothless without injured pair of Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele - although they could easily have had a second if Ansu Fati had not blocked his team-mate Kessie's goal-bound shot.

Former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, who joined last January, was quiet again while another former Premier League player, ex-Leeds winger Raphinha was largely anonymous.

It was a performance with few hallmarks of the great Barca side Xavi orchestrated, but the team he is managing know how to get the job done - in domestic football, at least.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 6NachoBooked at 55minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 67'minutes
  • 12Camavinga
  • 8KroosSubstituted forTchouaméniat 74'minutes
  • 15ValverdeBooked at 73mins
  • 10ModricSubstituted forRodríguezat 84'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 24mins
  • 9Benzema

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 19Ceballos
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 39Rodríguez

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Araújo
  • 23Koundé
  • 17Alonso
  • 28Balde
  • 21F de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 19KessieBooked at 66minsSubstituted forRobertoat 86'minutes
  • 22RaphinhaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 69'minutes
  • 11F Torres
  • 6GaviBooked at 51mins

Substitutes

  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 15Christensen
  • 18Alba
  • 20Roberto
  • 24García
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
  • 38Alarcón
  • 39Pedrola Fortuny
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by Kin Ave Some, today at 22:14

    vamo, vamo Barca!!!

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 22:14

    Come back Gareth all is forgiven! The heir apparent Vinicius Jnr played more like Vinicius Senr. 😁😁😁😁

  • Comment posted by Clashman, today at 22:13

    That’s it now. Liverpool will win the champions league. Michael Own

  • Comment posted by Sons Of Aliens, today at 22:11

    14 times soon to be 0 Times European Cup winners RM lose there game to FCB. Not the kind of preparation they need when the red arrows fly in.

  • Comment posted by WG, today at 22:07

    Thought it was a European Super League game..

  • Comment posted by slop, today at 22:07

    Well done Barcelona even though they parqued el autobus.

  • Comment posted by duke411, today at 22:06

    Ancelotti these are the games you can’t lose. We have to make up for all the years of being humiliated under the super-Messi. Not with these below average Gavi et al. No way! This should never happen again

    • Reply posted by Sons Of Aliens, today at 22:08

      Sons Of Aliens replied:
      Youse sound like one of the ev lot.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 22:06

    The tackle above by De Jong will be a foul in rugby next season, going above waist height.

  • Comment posted by Meatballz , today at 22:06

    Who cares I wish these 2 teams wld vanish of the face of the earth 🌎 take manure with u 😄

    • Reply posted by spinkbottle, today at 22:12

      spinkbottle replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by john, today at 22:05

    The Bankrupt derby won by Barcelona .....When will FFP be applied to these by Tebas to all clubs in Spain..and he criticises everyone in other leagues

  • Comment posted by ABCXYZ123, today at 22:04

    Barca beats Real. Real beats Liverpool. United beats Barca. Imagine how far Liverpool has fallen down in quality!

    • Reply posted by duke411, today at 22:07

      duke411 replied:
      Liverpool beat Manchester United! The equation is complete

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 22:04

    What a joy to watch a game where the teams didn't constantly roll around feigning injury and getting the game stopped. Treating the referee with respect and not surrounding him at every decision. This is how the game should be played. Take note all you players of whatever age and league and the FA. This is how officials should be treated.

  • Comment posted by vale46, today at 22:04

    Good.

  • Comment posted by Jay-RM, today at 22:03

    Neutrals wont have been impressed.
    A thoroughly mediocre performance from Barsa who were missing some key players. But yet again they win at the Bernabéu. What does that say about our performance? Even worse!Never looked like scoring once. They didn't even need to defend well because we were trash

    Weak first leg performance, the only good thing from the night is that its only half time in the tie

  • Comment posted by Sons Of Aliens, today at 22:02

    Not a scratch on everton with these two. the ev lot would say no RM or FCB get in there team.

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 22:04

      RR replied:
      no RM or FCB player would want to play championship football next season anyway

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 22:02

    2 pub teams

    • Reply posted by nxacpfhj, today at 22:05

      nxacpfhj replied:
      Best league in the world

