Barcelona bounced back from back-to-back defeats to beat Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.
An Eder Militao own goal separated the sides at the Bernabeu despite the hosts having more possession and chances.
It is a welcome result for Barca after they lost to Manchester United in the Europa League and Almeria in La Liga.
Xavi's side defended deep after taking the lead and their discipline earned a narrow advantage to take into the second leg at the Nou Camp on April 5.
Defensive Barca dig deep
Barca are top of La Liga but Xavi's side will have gone into the game feeling fragile after their elimination from Europe and a shock league defeat at the weekend.
The former midfielder made five changes made to his starting team, including an entirely new back four.
The opening moment of noteworthy action was Vinicius throwing Frenkie de Jong to the turf via a headlock but it was the visitors who took the lead - and in farcical circumstances.
In Barca's first attack of the game, Franck Kessie's shot was saved by Thibaut Courtois but ricocheted back off Militao and rolled into the net.
His fellow centre-back Nacho attempted to clear off the line but was unable to save his team-mate's embarrassment.
It was initially ruled out for offside but VAR indicated that while Raphinha had moved early he was not interfering with play while Kessie was level and as a result the goal stood.
Barca's defence has conceded just eight goals in 23 league matches this season and although there were changes in personnel, they stood strong again on Thursday.
The visitors' attack was largely toothless without injured pair of Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele - although they could easily have had a second if Ansu Fati had not blocked his team-mate Kessie's goal-bound shot.
Former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, who joined last January, was quiet again while another former Premier League player, ex-Leeds winger Raphinha was largely anonymous.
It was a performance with few hallmarks of the great Barca side Xavi orchestrated, but the team he is managing know how to get the job done - in domestic football, at least.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 3Militão
- 22Rüdiger
- 6NachoBooked at 55minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 67'minutes
- 12Camavinga
- 8KroosSubstituted forTchouaméniat 74'minutes
- 15ValverdeBooked at 73mins
- 10ModricSubstituted forRodríguezat 84'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 24mins
- 9Benzema
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 18Tchouaméni
- 19Ceballos
- 21Rodrygo
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- 39Rodríguez
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 4Araújo
- 23Koundé
- 17Alonso
- 28Balde
- 21F de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 19KessieBooked at 66minsSubstituted forRobertoat 86'minutes
- 22RaphinhaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 69'minutes
- 11F Torres
- 6GaviBooked at 51mins
Substitutes
- 10Ansu Fati
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 15Christensen
- 18Alba
- 20Roberto
- 24García
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
- 38Alarcón
- 39Pedrola Fortuny
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
A thoroughly mediocre performance from Barsa who were missing some key players. But yet again they win at the Bernabéu. What does that say about our performance? Even worse!Never looked like scoring once. They didn't even need to defend well because we were trash
Weak first leg performance, the only good thing from the night is that its only half time in the tie