Andrey Santos starred in the recent South American Under-20 Championship

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos will rejoin former club Vasco de Gama on loan after failing to secure a work permit.

Brazil Under-20s international Santos, 18, moved to Stamford Bridge in January in a deal reportedly worth £18m.

He made his professional debut in 2021 as a 16-year-old and was part of the Vasco side to regain their top-flight status in Brazil.

Last month he helped Brazil win the South American Under-20 Championship.

Santos scored the opener in the final against Uruguay and finished as the tournament's joint-top scorer with six goals.

In a statement Chelsea said Santos now has "the opportunity to develop further" in Brazil's Serie A.