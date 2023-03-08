Last updated on .From the section Irish

Mikey Johnston was named in the team of the tournament in the 2018 Toulon Tournament whilst playing for Scotland's U21 side.

Fifa have approved Celtic winger Mikey Johnston's international switch from Scotland to the Republic of Ireland.

The 23-year old, who is currently on-loan at Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes from Celtic, has played at every underage level for Scotland.

He qualifies for the Republic through his grandparents, who are from Derry.

"I'm delighted to declare for the Republic of Ireland and excited for what my future holds in an Ireland shirt," Johnston said.

Johnston has made 80 appearances for Celtic, scoring 11 goals before sealing his temporary switch to Portugal in the summer as he attempts to reignite his career after persistent injury issues.

"Myself and my family have always been proud of our Irish roots and to potentially now play for Ireland is something that really excites me," the winger added.

"It's up to me now to impress the manager and to get selected to the squad but my focus now is to break into that squad and to make an impact for the team in a big year."

Stephen Kenny's side will face Latvia in a friendly on 22 March before beginning their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign five days later against World Cup finalists France at the Aviva Stadium.