Mikey Johnston was named in the team of the tournament in the 2018 Toulon Tournament whilst playing for Scotland's U21 side.

Stephen Kenny has confirmed that winger Mikey Johnston will switch allegiances to the Republic of Ireland.

The 23-year old, who is currently on-loan at Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes from Celtic, has played at every underage level for Scotland.

He qualifies for the Republic through his grandparents, who are from Derry.

Republic manager Kenny confirmed that the Football Association of Ireland are now waiting on Uefa to approve the winger's switch.

Speaking to RTE, Kenny said, "We're waiting for confirmation from Uefa that it's to be complete. Mikey, obviously his family are from Derry, and he's played in four Scottish Cup finals before he's 22 for Celtic."

Johnston has made 80 appearances for Celtic, scoring 11 goals before sealing his temporary switch to Portugal in the summer as he attempts to reignite his career after persistent injury issues.

The Republic of Ireland will face Latvia in a friendly on 22 March before beginning their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign five days later against World Cup finalists France at the Aviva Stadium.