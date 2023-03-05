Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Final
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women3Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Gunners fight back to win Women's League Cup final

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Selhurst Park

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal captain Kim Little celebrates scoring her side's second goal against Chelsea
Captain Kim Little scored the winning goal in the 2012 League Cup final when Arsenal beat Birmingham City

Arsenal came from behind to beat Chelsea in the Continental League Cup final and deservedly win their first trophy in four years.

Jonas Eidevall's side trailed within two minutes when Sam Kerr headed Chelsea in front but the Gunners responded and were much the better side at Selhurst Park.

Buoyed by a strong Arsenal following among a record crowd in London, they outplayed and outwitted their long-standing rivals to claim a sixth League Cup.

Striker Stina Blackstenius calmly slotted in the equaliser after Kerr's opener, before Arsenal captain Kim Little netted from the penalty spot to make it 2-1.

The Gunners continued to dominate, although the combination of Kerr and midfielder Guro Reiten provided an ongoing threat for Chelsea, and Eidevall's side extended their lead on the stroke of half-time when Blues defender Niamh Charles headed into her own net from a corner.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes made several tactical changes throughout the match but her side could not find a way back into the game as Arsenal saw out the win.

It is a huge result for Arsenal and coach Eidevall, who has won his first trophy with the club and ended a significant period without silverware for a side who had previously dominated English women's football.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have now suffered defeat in back-to-back League Cup finals despite winning three successive Women's Super League titles.

Significant win brings back memories of Gunners' golden era

Having lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup last weekend, Arsenal had the worst possible start on Sunday when Kerr's header snuck in under the crossbar to kick-start a mouth-watering final.

Chelsea have had Arsenal's number in recent years, going unbeaten in their past five meetings - all of which have come since Eidevall moved to London.

And it was Chelsea's supremacy in this fixture - and in domestic cup finals - which dominated the pre-match build-up.

Chelsea have taken over from Arsenal as England's leading club during Hayes' tenure, but this was a display from the Gunners which brought back memories of their golden era.

Eidevall's tactics were planned to perfection as his side tore through Chelsea in the first half, using width to great effect and showing a steely side they have missed on too many occasions this season.

Blackstenius, criticised of late for her lack of ruthlessness in front of goal, answered her critics with a composed finish for the crucial equaliser and the outstanding Little also got on the scoresheet.

The third goal sealed the win on the stroke of half-time and Arsenal showed resilience to hold on after the break, reminiscent of their successful teams of old.

There were jubilant scenes at full-time as Arsenal's players ran hand-in-hand to their supporters to celebrate as 'Sweet Caroline' rang out at Selhurst Park, where the 19,010 in attendance beat the 8,004 record set at last year's final.

Chelsea, who are not used to losing, threw everything at Arsenal in the final 10 minutes but could not find a breakthrough and will return their attentions to the WSL and FA Cup, hoping to defend both titles.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16MaritzSubstituted forWienroitherat 70'minutes
  • 6Williamson
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 7Catley
  • 12Maanum
  • 10Little
  • 13Wälti
  • 15McCabeBooked at 32minsSubstituted forPelovaat 57'minutes
  • 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forBeattieat 87'minutes
  • 19FoordBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5Beattie
  • 17Hurtig
  • 18Marckese
  • 21Pelova
  • 22Kühl
  • 26Wienroither

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Berger
  • 15Périsset
  • 4Bright
  • 16ErikssonSubstituted forFlemingat 77'minutes
  • 21CharlesSubstituted forLeupolzat 45'minutesBooked at 51mins
  • 5IngleSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 63'minutes
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 10JamesBooked at 83mins
  • 28CankovicSubstituted forBuchananat 40'minutes
  • 11Reiten
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 7Carter
  • 8Leupolz
  • 17Fleming
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 26Buchanan
  • 27Abdullina
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home8
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away12

