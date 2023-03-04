Jonas Eidevall hopes to win his first trophy as Arsenal manager by ending Chelsea's five-game winning run in all competitions

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall has called on his players to have "belief and optimism" as he targets his first trophy in England and a first for the club since they won the Women's Super League in 2019.

The Gunners have not beaten Chelsea in five attempts since the opening day of the 2021-22 season - Eidevall's first WSL match - in the League Cup final at a sold-out Selhurst Park.

"If you want to be imprisoned by your mindset by saying 'that's going to be hard, that's going to be difficult', then it will be," said Eidevall, whose side are five points behind Chelsea in the league and lost 2-0 to the reigning top-flight champions in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.

"You need to have that belief and optimism that things can change, you can learn and develop. Just because it happened one way yesterday, it can be different tomorrow if you're working towards making it different - so that's what we're aiming for."

Last season's final set an attendance record for the competition of 8,004 when Chelsea lost to Manchester City at Plough Lane - and more than 20,000 fans will watch Emma Hayes' side attempt to go one better at Crystal Palace's home.

Blues boss Emma Hayes is targeting her 12th major trophy with Chelsea and a third League Cup triumph. "We like playing in front of a crowd and I'm just looking forward to competing for one of the first available trophies this year," she said.

"I don't own a medal cabinet - it wouldn't last too long with my son in the house," added Hayes. "Winning is about the people and the memories you create from that. I'm interested in making more memories.

"Preparing the players as best as possible felt a lot easier this week because we had everybody there. The players trained smart and took on the tactical details without interrupting too much of the flow."

League Cup final Result 2022 Man City 3-1 Chelsea 2021 Bristol City 0-6 Chelsea 2020 Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea 2019 Arsenal 0-0 Man City (2-4 on penalties) 2018 Arsenal 1-0 Man City

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal remain without Best Fifa awards runner-up Beth Mead and Women's Super League all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema, both of whom are long-term absentees through ACL injuries.

Forward Lina Hurtig is in contention to feature and goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo will be assessed as both players sustained injuries during the February international break.

Emma Hayes' Chelsea side has no new injuries following victory over Arsenal in the last Sunday.

Attacker Pernille Harder is recovering from hamstring surgery she had in November, while Katerina Svitkova had a knee operation in February.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have lost one of their last 14 meetings with Arsenal in all competitions, winning 10 of those games.

Five of the last eight games between the sides - all in the FA Cup and WSL - have been goalless at half-time.

Chelsea have kept clean sheets in four of the last five matches between the teams, although both sides scored in seven of their eight previous encounters.

Arsenal hold the record of five League Cup titles, with both of Chelsea's triumphs coming since the Gunners last lifted the trophy in 2018.

Arsenal

Arsenal's current two-game losing run represents as many defeats as they had suffered in their previous 22 matches.

No side except Chelsea has scored a second-half goal against Arsenal in their last nine domestic games.

Since Vivianne Miedema was ruled out on 19 December, no Arsenal player has scored more than once in the WSL.

Fifteen of Arsenal's previous 19 League Cup finals had resulted in victory before they lost at this stage in 2019 and 2020.

Chelsea

The reigning WSL champions are unbeaten in 21 matches in all competitions since their defeat at Liverpool on the opening day of the league season on 18 September.

Chelsea have scored at least three goals in seven of their last nine games - both exceptions coming against Arsenal.

Arsenal are the only London team Chelsea do not have a perfect record against since their 1-1 draw with West Ham United in March 2019.

Sam Kerr has scored in all but one of Chelsea's last seven matches, finding the net 11 times including twice against Arsenal.

MOST RECENT MEETING

Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal (FA Cup, 26 February)