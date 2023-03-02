Offrande Zanzala, 25, has had previous spells with Derby, Stevenage, Chester, Accrington, Crewe, Carlisle, Barrow and Exeter

Striker Offrande Zanzala wants to stay at Newport County beyond the end of the season admitting, "I never thought with how many times I've moved around that I'd end up in South Wales."

The 25-year-old joined last summer on a one-year-deal from Barrow, Newport the ninth club of his career so far.

"We haven't had any discussions as of yet," Zanzala added.

"But of course the main thing for now is just playing football, coming back and enjoying it."

"Maybe it's just a waiting game really because you never know with football, you might have a good game, or a weekend goes by and the next minute you know, talks just start happening."

Since signing Zanzala suffered a serious injury in August that caused him to miss four months of action.

The League Two club have also sacked James Rowberry, the manager that signed much-travelled Zanzala, replaced in October by Graham Coughlan.

But the Congolese player says he has really enjoyed the campaign so far having scored three goals in Newport colours.

"Since I've joined we've had a change of management but at the same time when the new manager has come in, we've got on, we've got a good bond, we've got good chemistry, even the assistant manager as well," the nomadic striker said.

"I'm happy at the club, I'm enjoying it, I'm playing football.

"I never thought with how many times I've moved around that I'd end up in south Wales but obviously it's worked out.

"I've settled at the club and since I've come in the lads have taken me in so well and I'm enjoying my time and I can't speak highly enough of the club how much they value me and love me to be there and I love it."