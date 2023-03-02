Sabri Lamouchi has won two and lost four matches since being appointed Cardiff City manager in January

Cardiff City manager Sabri Lamouchi says he has been asked to plan for next season but will not be distracted from their relegation fight.

Frenchman Lamouchi's current deal with the Championship club expires at the end of this season.

His future could depend on which division the Bluebirds find themselves in for the next campaign.

"They [directors] asked me to think about next season, and have asked me about the next squad," Lamouchi said.

"But I just want to focus on our squad right now this season."

After losing 2-0 at Norwich last weekend Cardiff are currently one place above the relegation zone with 35 points from 34 games, four points more than all three sides currently in the drop-zone.

Two of those teams - Huddersfield and Wigan - have a game in hand on the Welsh club.

"We are not safe yet and we need to focus game by game," added the 51-year-old former Nottingham Forest and Ivory Coast manager.

"Bristol City on Saturday, then Preston, West Brom and then Rotherham.

"Maybe during the international break we'll think about the next step for the club but I keep my mind and concentration on this season and the important games that are coming.

"It's too early to talk about next season. I'm happy here but I'll be happier if we get 15 points.

"We have really important games to play, 12 finals. We will not win the 12 games but the idea is to win a minimum of five and to try and save the club as soon as possible, that was the deal from the beginning."

With a total of just 25, Cardiff have scored the fewest number of goals of any Championship team this season and it's a situation not helped by an injury to top scorer Callum Robinson, who Lamouchi expects to be without for at least the next four games.

"We try to do very simple exercises [in training] to give confidence to offensive players, not only the strikers because we can score from different parts of the pitch," said Lamouchi.

"Unfortunately we've lost Robbo [Callum Robinson] so we are missing our best scorer and that's one more problem but it's my job to find a solution.

"When you have the worst attack in the league you have to work on your system and create more chances to score. It's getting better and better but we didn't score [against Norwich] and when we gave them a half chance, they scored.

"Of course I look at other results but where we are depends on us. We need to focus on our job and performances and just do it."