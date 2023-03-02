Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Colchester United have appointed former Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner as their new head coach.

The 42-year-old succeeds Matt Bloomfield, who left the U's last week to take the helm of League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

Garner will take charge of Colchester after Saturday's game against Bradford.

He worked in League Two last season as Swindon Town boss before leaving in June for Charlton, where he lasted just six months.

