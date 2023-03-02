Rangers require "a big shift in energy" as manager Michael Beale seeks to revamp his squad over the summer.

Beale lost his first match in 90 days at the club on Sunday, with Celtic lifting the Viaplay Cup at Hampden.

"The summer window is very important," Beale said. "I think we need to recruit three or four who are going to make a massive impact to the team.

"It is clear that the football we are playing at the moment and the way I would like us to play is not aligned."

Beale said Rangers have made "steady progress" in his 15 matches, but he has his eye on big changes at the end of the season, when a host of players, including Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Allan McGregor, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield and Steven Davis, are out of contract.

"We know there are key decisions to be made and I've made those decisions," he added. "I've explained where I see those, but when we'll communicate and action them is in the summer.

"We need to obviously sort out the futures of the ones who are here and maybe we have to change one or two who are in contract as well. There is no exact number. I need to make a strong team.

"We need to make a big shift in the energy we have on the pitch. That is recruiting. It might be developing, promoting from within as well.

"The team needs to show more and that starts with me. I have to do better because it is clear that, although we had done well in the previous 14 games, the first half [at Hampden] was enough for me to know we have to do a hell of a lot of work.

"I said before that 25 per cent of the squad would turn over and I am sticking by that. Players have been identified - it is about getting that work done swiftly.

"You're going to see a new Rangers over time. Patience and Glasgow don't always go hand in hand."

Reflecting on the cup final defeat, Beale said his side "lacked quality and composure", while Celtic "played with more clarity".

With two more league derbies to come and a possible showdown in the Scottish Cup, the manager added that Rangers "need to show a better face" against their city rivals, who top the Premiership by nine points with 12 games remaining.

"It was the first defeat in 17 games, so we're not a bad team overnight," he added. "We just played poorly in a very important game and it hurt.

"Not one player in a Rangers jersey did themselves justice. I pick the team, so it's on me.

"It's a huge disappointment that won't go anywhere quickly. But we have to move forward."